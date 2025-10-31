Himachal Pradesh High Court Issues Notice Over Alleged Misuse Of Funds In By-Election

The petitioner, former MLA Hoshiyar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who narrowly lost the election to Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, contends that funds were routed through KCCB to women’s groups in the midst of the model code of conduct period—specifically about ₹ 4,500 each to some 1,000 women under the “Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Scheme” and ₹ 50,000 each to 67 women’s self-help groups. The petition calls this a “gross violation” of electoral norms.