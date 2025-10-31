IND Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Brilliant Catch Reminds Fans Of Suryakumar Yadav’s Iconic T20 World Cup Grab - Video

Tilak Varma stunned fans with a sensational boundary-line catch to dismiss Travis Head during the India vs Australia 2nd T20I at the MCG

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tilak Varma's Brilliant Catch Reminds Fans Of Suryakumar Yadav's Iconic T20 World Cup Grab
IND Vs AUS 2nd T20I: Tilak Varma’s Brilliant Catch Reminds Fans Of Suryakumar Yadav’s Iconic T20 World Cup Grab - Video Photo: JioHotstar
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Tilak Varma took a wonderful boundary catch during the second innings

  • India struggled with the bat, managing only 125 runs

  • Australia chased down the target easily to win the 2nd T20I

After dominating in the recently concluded three-match ODI series 2-1, Australia continued their dominance in the shortest format as well. The Kangaroos defeated India by 4 wickets in the 2nd T20I to lead the five-match series 1-0.

The match was played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melboure on Friday, October 31. It was a flop show from the Indian batters who could only score 125 runs in the first innings. But there was a moment from the match stood out and had the crowd on its feet, regarding Tilak Varma.

Tilak Varma’s Spectacular Catch Stuns the MCG Crowd

Tilak Varma pulled off a moment of pure brilliance in the field, a boundary-line catch that reminded fans of Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic effort in the T20 World Cup final last year. The magic moment arrived in the fifth over of Australia’s innings.

Travis Head, batting aggressively, looked to clear the ropes off Varun Chakaravarthy, aiming for another big hit down the ground. But Tilak Varma, stationed at long-off, had other plans. Sprinting across and reading the ball perfectly, he timed his leap to perfection and caught it cleanly near the boundary.

Watch the video:

Realizing his momentum would take him over the rope, Tilak showed incredible composure, tossing the ball up in the air before stepping out and returning to complete the catch safely.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match Report

Australia won the toss and chose to field, and their bowlers immediately seized control with disciplined lines and steep bounce. Josh Hazlewood was outstanding with the new ball, delivering a masterclass in accuracy and economy. India’s batting lineup struggled against the pace attack, with only Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana showing resistance. Abhishek scored a fluent 68, while Rana added a fighting 35, as the rest of the team combined for just 22 runs.

Chasing 126, Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh attacked from the outset, dismantling India’s bowlers in the powerplay. Although Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Bumrah picked up late wickets, the result was never in doubt. Hazlewood earned Player of the Match for his brilliant 3/13 spell.

