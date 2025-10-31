India Vs Australia 2nd T20I Toss Update: AUS Opt To Bowl First – Check Playing XIs

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: AUS won the toss and opted to bowl first during the second T20I match at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31, 2025

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India vs Australia 2nd T20I match report 2025 IND vs AUS toss update playing XIs Melbourne
Australia's captain Mitchell Marsh and India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during the toss of the second T20I at Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCI
  • India face Australia in 2nd T20I at Melbourne on October 31, 2025

  • Australia won the toss and opted to bowl first at MCG

  • India vs Australia playing XI and more available below

India face Australia in the second T20I of their five-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday, October 31, 2025. The series opener in Canberra was abandoned due to rain, and both sides will be keen to make a winning start ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in February.

LIVE BLOG | India vs Australia 2nd T20I match.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Toss Update

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and AUS opted to bowl first.

Catch the India vs Australia 2nd T20I ball-by-ball commentary here:

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Captains Speak

Suryakumar Yadav (India): "We are happy to bat first. That is the brand of cricket we want to play. Shubman knows how to score runs. With him you have to run hard between the wickets as well. We are playing the same team."

Mitchell Marsh (Australia): "We are going to bowl first. Looks a good one, hopefully it won't change for 40 overs. We have one change - Short comes in for Philippe."

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Full Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy (games 4-5), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott (games 1-3), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman (games 3-5), Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4-5), Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood (games 1-2), Glenn Maxwell (games 3-5), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis.

Published At:
