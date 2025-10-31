India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Men In Blue Seek Victorious Melbourne Comeback

India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Follow the play-by-play commentary and updates from the IND vs AUS match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 31, 2025

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
IND vs AUS live score india tour of australia 2025 2nd t20i updates highlights melbourne
India vs Australia 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Suryakumar Yadav of India bats during the T20 cricket international between India and Australia in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. | Photo: AAPImage/Lukas Coch via AP
India vs Australia Live Score, 2nd T20I: Welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, October 31, 2025. The series opener in Canberra suffered a washout, but the Indian openers will look to carry their good form to a ground where they have enjoyed significant crowd backing. Australia, too, will look to make their mark against an in-form opponent, especially with the ICC T20 World Cup starting in February. Follow the live scores and updates from the IND vs AUS match right here.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Match Details

  • Fixture: India vs Australia 2nd T20I

  • Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

  • Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

  • Time: 1:45 PM IST (7:15 PM local time)

  • Live Streaming: JioHotstar

  • Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

India vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! Suryakumar and Co. will return to Melbourne for the second T20I match against Australia, hoping to get a winning start after their first match was abandoned due to rain. Stay tuned for toss updates and lineups as they are released.

