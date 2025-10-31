IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: See Best Photos From Melbourne Cricket Ground

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, center, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, right, during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP

1/10 India's Abhishek Sharma bats against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





2/10 India's Suryakumar Ashok Yadav walks off after losing his wicket to Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





3/10 India's Axar Patel bats against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





4/10 India's Abhishek Sharma celebrates making 50 runs against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





5/10 India's Harshit Rana, center, bats against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





6/10 Australia's Xavier Bartlett, right, celebrates after dismissing India's Harshit Rana during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





7/10 India's Harshit Rana reacts while bowling against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





8/10 India's Harshit Rana bowls against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





9/10 India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





10/10 India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, appeals for the wicket of Australia's Mitchell Owen during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP





