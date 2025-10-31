Harshit Rana’s 104-Meter Six Shines Bright In India’s Defeat To Australia In 2nd T20I - Video

India suffered an embarrassing 4-wicket loss in the 2nd T20I against Australia, played on Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne

Harshit Rana’s 104-Meter Six Shines Bright In India’s Defeat To Australia In 2nd T20I - Video
India's Harshit Rana, center, bats against Australia during their T20 cricket match in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025 Photo: James Ross/AAP Image via AP
  • Harshit Rana smashed a monstrous 104-meter six off Marcus Stoinis

  • India struggled with the bat, managing only 125 runs

  • Australia chased down the target easily to win the 2nd T20I

Australia defeated India by four wickets in the second T20I in Guwahati to take a 1-0 lead in the series. After being bowled out for just 125 runs, India’s bowling attack tried to make early inroads, but Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head’s explosive start ensured the visitors were always ahead.

While the night largely belonged to the Aussies, the Indian fans still had something to cheer about. Youngster Harshit Rana, playing only his second T20I, showcased maturity and grit with the bat in challenging conditions. Coming in after a top-order collapse, Harshit held his nerve to score a fighting 35 off 33 balls, featuring three boundaries and one jaw-dropping six that sent the stadium into a frenzy.

Harshit Rana Smashes a 104-Meter Six off Marcus Stoinis

The standout moment of India’s innings came in the 14.5th over when Harshit Rana produced a moment of magic. Facing Marcus Stoinis, Harshit got a short delivery outside off, made room, and unleashed a clean, effortless swing. What followed was a thunderous 104-meter six that soared over long-on and landed deep into the crowd, easily one of the biggest hits of the match and the series so far.

Watch the video:

The shot summed up Harshit’s fearless approach. Despite the pressure, he showed remarkable control and confidence against a seasoned bowler like Stoinis. It wasn’t a wild swing; it was a calculated strike, pure timing, perfect balance, and raw power.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I: Match Report

Australia won the toss and chose to field, and their bowlers immediately seized control with disciplined lines and steep bounce. Josh Hazlewood was outstanding with the new ball, delivering a masterclass in accuracy and economy. India’s batting lineup struggled against the pace attack, with only Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana showing resistance. Abhishek scored a fluent 68, while Rana added a fighting 35, as the rest of the team combined for just 22 runs.

Chasing 126, Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh attacked from the outset, dismantling India’s bowlers in the powerplay. Although Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Bumrah picked up late wickets, the result was never in doubt. Hazlewood earned Player of the Match for his brilliant 3/13 spell.

