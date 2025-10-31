Harshit Rana’s 104-Meter Six Shines Bright In India’s Defeat To Australia In 2nd T20I - Video

While the night largely belonged to the Aussies, the Indian fans still had something to cheer about. Youngster Harshit Rana, playing only his second T20I, showcased maturity and grit with the bat in challenging conditions. Coming in after a top-order collapse, Harshit held his nerve to score a fighting 35 off 33 balls, featuring three boundaries and one jaw-dropping six that sent the stadium into a frenzy.