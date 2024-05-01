Elections

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Suspense On Over Congress Candidate In Amethi Seat, Raj Babbar Gets Ticket From Gurgaon

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amid suspense over the Congress candidate for UP's Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party on Tuesday released a fresh list of candidates. While the list featured candidates for four seats, the party did not name anyone from Amethi, keeping the suspense on in the seat which was held by Rahul Gandhi till 2019, when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani. In other news, BJP and Congress war of words over Karnataka MP and JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna's alleged 'sex tapes' continues, with the former welcoming JD(S) decision to suspend the leader and launching a fierce counter-attack on the latter for "delayed" action by the Karnataka government.

Outlook Web Desk
1 May 2024
Election officials seal the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) after voting concluded for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Baksa district, Friday, April 26, 2024 PTI

Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya, Nasseb Singh Quit Party

Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh have resigned from the primary membership of the party. Nasseb Singh cited Davinder Yadav's appointment as party's Delhi unit chief as the reason.

Nasseb Singh wrote: "Today You have appointed Davinder Yadav as DPCC Chief. He as AICC (In-Charge Punjab) has run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Keiriwal's false agenda and today, in Delhi he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Being deeply pained and humiliated at the recent developments in the Party, I resign from the party..."

India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers

India's mega Lok Sabha elections 2024 have commenced April 19 with the first of the seven phases of voting taking place to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha and decide whether the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will come to power at the Centre for a consecutive third term or if the Opposition, which has united under a bloc called 'INDIA',  will remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led dispensation from the central government position. 

The Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases. While voting for the first and second phase took place on April 19 and 26, Phase 3-7 will take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. READ FULL REPORT

Lok Sabha Polls: AAP Delegation Meets EC Over Its Campaign Song 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Denge'

A delegation of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday met the Election Commission (EC) over the Delhi poll panel asking the party to modify its campaign song, and asserted that there was "nothing objectionable" in its lyrics. 

The party on Sunday had claimed that the commission has "banned" its Lok Sabha campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se Denge", but officials of the Delhi poll body had said the AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated EC's guidelines and advertising codes.

Lok Sabha Elections: Suspense On Over Congress Candidate In Amethi Seat

Amid suspense over Congress candidate for UP's Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party on Tuesday released a fresh list of candidates. While the list featured candidates for four seats, the party did not name anyone from Amethi, keeping the suspense on.

Amethi seat was held by Rahul Gandhi till 2019, when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani.

While there are questions whether Rahul Gandhi will return to the Amethi contest or not, his brother-in-law Robert Vadra has said people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament.

Full Congress Candidate List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Manipur Repolling: Over 81% Voter Turnout Recorded

A voter turnout of 81.16 per cent was recorded at six polling stations in Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, where repolling was held on Tuesday, April 30. No untoward incident was reported and voting, which commenced at 7 am, was held peacefully under tight security arrangements, officials said.

Repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to "threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants", officials said.

