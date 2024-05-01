Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Suspense On Over Congress Candidate In Amethi Seat, Raj Babbar Gets Ticket From Gurgaon

Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya, Nasseb Singh Quit Party
Former Congress MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Nasseb Singh have resigned from the primary membership of the party. Nasseb Singh cited Davinder Yadav's appointment as party's Delhi unit chief as the reason.
Nasseb Singh wrote: "Today You have appointed Davinder Yadav as DPCC Chief. He as AICC (In-Charge Punjab) has run a campaign in Punjab solely based on attacking Arvind Keiriwal's false agenda and today, in Delhi he will be mandated to praise and support AAP and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal. Being deeply pained and humiliated at the recent developments in the Party, I resign from the party..."
India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
India's mega Lok Sabha elections 2024 have commenced April 19 with the first of the seven phases of voting taking place to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha and decide whether the Narendra Modi-led NDA government will come to power at the Centre for a consecutive third term or if the Opposition, which has united under a bloc called 'INDIA', will remove the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led dispensation from the central government position.
The Lok Sabha elections are taking place in seven phases. While voting for the first and second phase took place on April 19 and 26, Phase 3-7 will take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes is scheduled for June 4. READ FULL REPORT
Lok Sabha Polls: AAP Delegation Meets EC Over Its Campaign Song 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se Denge'
A delegation of senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders on Tuesday met the Election Commission (EC) over the Delhi poll panel asking the party to modify its campaign song, and asserted that there was "nothing objectionable" in its lyrics.
The party on Sunday had claimed that the commission has "banned" its Lok Sabha campaign song "Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se Denge", but officials of the Delhi poll body had said the AAP was asked to modify the contents of the song since it violated EC's guidelines and advertising codes.
Lok Sabha Elections: Suspense On Over Congress Candidate In Amethi Seat
Amid suspense over Congress candidate for UP's Amethi Lok Sabha seat, the party on Tuesday released a fresh list of candidates. While the list featured candidates for four seats, the party did not name anyone from Amethi, keeping the suspense on.
Amethi seat was held by Rahul Gandhi till 2019, when he was defeated by BJP's Smriti Irani.
While there are questions whether Rahul Gandhi will return to the Amethi contest or not, his brother-in-law Robert Vadra has said people of Amethi expect him to represent their constituency if he thinks of becoming a member of Parliament.
Manipur Repolling: Over 81% Voter Turnout Recorded
A voter turnout of 81.16 per cent was recorded at six polling stations in Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, where repolling was held on Tuesday, April 30. No untoward incident was reported and voting, which commenced at 7 am, was held peacefully under tight security arrangements, officials said.
Repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to "threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants", officials said.
General Polls 2024 LIVE: Kashmir Floods Defer Voting At Anantnag-Rajouri LS Seat
The Election Commission on Tuesday announced postponement of voting in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat to May 25 from May 7.
This announcement came after requests were made by several leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit chief Ravinder Raina, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari, People's Conference leader Imran Ansari, and others for the polls to be rescheduled due to adverse weather conditions in the Union Territory.
Where Is Raghav Chadha? AAP Answers
Amid questions over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's absence from the public eye, the party on Tuesday said the Rajya Sabha MP has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK and will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he feels better.
Raghav Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning. Social media has been abuzz with speculation around Raghav Chadha. READ FULL STORY
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates : Why Uttarakhand Voters Did Not Turn Up To Vote
Was it overconfidence among the BJP voters, and the cadres or overall public disillusionment against the political class that got reflected in the low voter turnout in Uttarakhand, a mountain state with five Parliamentary seats—all swept by the BJP in 2014 and 2019 riding a strong Modi-wave.
The state went to polls in a single phase on April 19 in the first phase of the 18th general elections posting a low voters’ turn-out of 57.22 per cent across five Lok Sabha seats. A notable decline of 4.66 per cent against 61.88 per cent in 2019 Parliamentary polls has left the parties guessing about the outcome of the polls on June 4—when counting of the votes happens in the state. READ FULL STORY
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE News: PM Modi Says 'Won't Let Reservation Meant For OBC, SC/STs Go To Muslims'
Addressing a public rally in Telangana's Zahirabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress is "trying to fool the country in the name of the Constitution," adding that till the time he is alive he "won't let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, STs, and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion."
"The first constitutional amendment was made by the first Prime Minister which was to curtail free speech," PM Modi said, slamming the Congress on Tuesday.
"They once again tried to censor the press freedom. They have nothing to do with the Constitution. The royal family is happy only when they are in power, but when anyone else is in power, everything feels useless to them. They are the people who stop the functioning of the Parliament, they question the Election Commission, they question the EVM, and now for their vote bank, they are insulting the constitution...," PM Modi said.
PM Modi added: "Till the time I am alive, I will not let them give the reservation meant for Dalits, SCs, STs, and OBCs to the Muslims in the name of religion." READ FULL STORY
India General Elections 2024: All Important Dates
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, and the second phase happened on April 26, polling for Phase 3 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Tapes' Row: JD(S) MP Suspended From Party
Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing sexual abuse allegations, has been suspended from the party. The 33-year-old MP, who is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26. READ FULL STORY
Many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.
Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged sexual harassment case issued notices on Tuesday to Hassan MLA HD Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna in the matter. The father and son duo have been instructed to appear before the SIT for further investigation.
The Congress' women's wing urged the National Commission for Women to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and ensure accountability for all parties involved. READ FULL STORY
India General Elections LIVE: Congress Releases Fresh Candidate List, Fields Raj Babbar
The Congress on Tuesday released a fresh candidate list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, fielding actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar from the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat of Haryana and former Union minister Anand Sharma from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh.
Satpal Raizada, a former MLA from Himachal Pradesh's Una, has been fielded by the Congress from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh and will contest the general elections against BJP candidate and Union Minister Anurag Thakur.
The Congress also fielded local Mumbai Congress leader Bhushan Patil from the Mumbai North constituency in Maharashtra, who will take on Union Minister Piyush Goyal from the key seat.
Anand Sharma, who has been a prominent member of the G23 grouping within the Congres which raised questions on the Congress leadership, is pitted against BJP's state vice-president Rajiv Bhardwaj from the Kangra seat. The BJP had replaced its sitting MP Kishan Kapoor with Bhardwaj this time.
Lok Sabha Elections LIVE Updates: EC Releases Final Phase 1, 2 Turnout Numbers
The Election Commission on Tuesday released the final polling percentage of Phase 1 and 2 with 66.14 per cent voter turnout in the first and 66.71 per cent in the second. The delay in releasing turnout figures sparked questions by the Opposition, which asked EC the reason for giving polling percentages 11 days after the first phase.
Officially sharing the turnout figure, the poll panel said in phase one of the elections, 66.22 per cent of male and 66.07 female electors turned up to vote. The turnout for registered third-gender voters stood at 31.32 per cent.
In the second phase of elections held on April 26, the male voter turnout was recorded at 66.99 per cent, while the female turnout stood at 66.42 per cent. As many as 23.86 per cent of the registered third-gender voters came out to vote.
In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase stood at 69.43 per cent, while that of Phase 2 was 69.64 per cent.