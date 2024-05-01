Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Suspense On Over Congress Candidate In Amethi Seat, Raj Babbar Gets Ticket From Gurgaon

The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

While voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, and the second phase happened on April 26, polling for Phase 3 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies

Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies

Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies

Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies

Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies

Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies

