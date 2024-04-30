Elections

Where Is Raghav Chadha? Will He Join Lok Sabha Poll Campaign? AAP Answers

Raghav Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning. Social media has been abuzz with speculation around Raghav Chadha.

X/@raghav_chadha
Raghav Chadha, AAP's MP from Punjab, has been missing from the party's election campaigning Photo: X/@raghav_chadha
Amid questions over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha's absence from the public eye, the party on Tuesday said the Rajya Sabha MP has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK and will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he feels better.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday said Raghav Chadha had developed a serious eye ailment which could have led to blindness.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also said Raghav Chadha will campaign for the party for the Lok Sabha assembly elections 2024. Delhi will go to polls on May 25, the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

"Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," Bharadwaj said.

On a question about Chadha joining the election campaign, Mann said, "He will definitely campaign."

"There are 11 players [in cricket]. Then there is the coaching staff, people who bowl and bat in the nets and four extra players. Everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities," said Mann while speaking to reporters after his meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail.

"We have an organisation and whoever is assigned some duty, they will do it. On June 4, AAP will emerge as a strong political power," news agency PTI quoted Mann as saying.

