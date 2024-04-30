Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Uttarakhand Voters Did Not Turn Up To Vote

Voters wait in queue at a polling station to cast their ballot during the first phase of voting of India's general elections in Haridwar, Uttarakhand state, on April 19, 2024. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images)

Voters wait in queue at a polling station to cast their ballot during the first phase of voting of India's general elections in Haridwar, Uttarakhand state, on April 19, 2024. (Photo by ARUN SANKAR via Getty Images)