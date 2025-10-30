Prashant Kishor: The Unreluctant Politician And The Reluctant Contester

“PK’s attitude towards ideology has been absolutely sloppy,” says a former Jan Suraaj campaigner. “Like many other politicians, there is a big difference between what he says in public and what he does. For example, he says he won’t become CM, but there is an internal party exercise to make him CM.” A social media team member says they created 10,000 Facebook pages named ‘PK for CM’ at the district, block and panchayat levels, with Jan Suraaj volunteers as admins. PK, who has no official party post, takes all the decisions and leads the pressers, while former Dalit bureaucrat Manoj Bharti, who helmed the party at the time of its inception, has been marginalised. Some say PK’s insistence on bringing educated people into politics could end up alienating those who could not study due to socio-economic reasons. Questioning his ideology, DM Diwakar, the former director of AN Sinha Institute of Social Studies, says: “It is ironical that he announced to lift liquor ban in Bihar on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was against liquor consumption. He also did not realise that lifting the ban would make women voters angry, as the ban was proposed by them.”