Outlook News Wrap, June 1: Pune Teen's Mother Arrested, No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal & More Stories

In other news, a clash broke out between supporters of TMC and the Indian Secural Front in Bhangar during polling for Lok Sabha elections.

X/PTI
L: Pune Porsche crash teen's mother | R: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Photo: X/PTI
info_icon

Hello, readers! This News Wrap brings you the top stories of the day. The mother of the Pune teen, accused of Porsche crash, was arrested on suspicion of tampering with her son's blood sample.

In other news, A Delhi court gave no relief no Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, deferring his bail hearing in the excise policy case to June 7.

Outlook News Wrap, June 1

Porsche Car Accident: Mother Of Pune Teen Who Killed 2 Arrested

The mother of a 17-year-old boy accused in the Pune Porsche accident case has been arrested. Shivani Agarwal was taken into custody on suspicion of tampering with her son's blood sample, which was taken for an alcohol test after the accident on May 19. READ FULL STORY

No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Court Defers Bail Hearing; ED Says Delhi CM Made 'Misleading Claims'

A Delhi court on Saturday deferred Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail hearing in the excise policy case to June 7, meaning that the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor will have to return to jail on Sunday, June 2.

Rouse Avenue Court's Special Judge Kaveri Baweja was hearing an application moved by Kejriwal, seeking interim bail for a week on medical grounds. READ FULL STORY

Lok Sabha Election 2024: EVM Thrown Into Pond As Violence Breaks Out In West Bengal

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal has been marred by violence and disruptions, with clashes reported between supporters of rival political parties and allegations of voter intimidation and electronic voting machine (EVM) malfunctioning. READ FULL STORY

‘Time For This War To End’: Biden Presents Israel's 3-Phase Plan For Gaza Ceasefire

A plan aimed at achieving a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and releasing all hostages held for eight months has been proposed by Israel, according to US President Joe Biden.

Speaking from the White House, Biden said the proposal was the result of intensive diplomacy by his team and has been conveyed to Hamas via Qatar, one of the main mediators in negotiations. READ FULL STORY

Singapore Open: Treesa-Gayatri's Dream Run Ends In Semis With Loss To World No 4 Pair

The dream run of the of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand came to screeching halt in the semifinal of the women's doubles of the Singapore Open 2024 on Saturday as the duo went down against the world No 4 Japanese pair of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida.

The Indian pair started well to lose a close first game but totally faltered in the second game to bow out from the competition. READ FULL STORY

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Plotted To Assassinate Salman Khan Outside His Panvel Farmhouse: Report

In April, shooters had launched fire outside actor Salman Khan’s apartment in Mumbai. After an intensive investigation, the police had nabbed the sixth accused man in the case from Haryana. One of the accused had died by suicide in custody.

As the authorities are working on the case, a recent report has revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi had planned to kill the actor at his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. READ FULL STORY

