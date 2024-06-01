National

Porsche Car Accident: Mother Of Accused Teen Held Over Blood Sample Swap

The boy's father and grandfather have also been arrested in connection with the case, along with the owners of the bars where the teenager was served alcohol.

Mother Of Pune Teen Who Killed 2 Arrested In Porsche Car Accident
info_icon

The mother of a 17-year-old boy accused in the Pune Porsche accident case has been arrested. Shivani Agarwal was taken into custody on suspicion of tampering with her son's blood sample, which was taken for an alcohol test after the accident on May 19. 

Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told news agency PTI that the accident investigation has revealed that the juvenile's blood samples were replaced with those of his mother. Police had told a local court two days ago that the blood samples of the juvenile were exchanged with those of a woman.

The accident occurred on May 19 when a 17-year-old boy, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his Class 12 results, crashed his Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two 24-year-old IT professionals. The victims, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, died instantly.

According to news reports, the teenager was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the car and hit the motorcycle. Awadhiya, who was riding the bike, was sent flying and hit a parked car, while Koshta, who was riding pillion, was flung 20 feet into the air.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Crash: Doctors Accused Of Trashing Teen's Blood Sample Suspended, Hospital Dean Sent On Leave

The teenager was initially granted bail by a juvenile court on condition that he write an essay on road accidents and assist transport officials in studying traffic rules. However, the bail was later cancelled by the Juvenile Justice Board and he was sent to a rehabilitation home until June 5.

The accident has already put the teen's father, and his grandfather behind bars. The boy's father was arrested for letting the minor son drive the car illegally and grandfather was later arrested for allegedly coercing their driver to take the blame for the accident. The police have also arrested the owners of the bars that served the minor liquor before the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.

