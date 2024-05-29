Pune Porsche Crash: Doctors Accused Of Trashing Teen's Blood Sample Suspended, Hospital Dean Sent On Leave

In the latest update in the Pune Porsche Crash, the doctors who had been accused of manipulating the teenage driver's blood sample have been sacked. As per reports, Dr Shrihari Halnor - the chief medical officer and Dr Ajay Tawre - the head of the forensic department were sacked after orders issued by the Maharashtra government.
Along with these two Sassoon General Hospital doctors, B J Medical College and Sassoon Civil Hospital dean Dr Vinayak Kale has been sent on compulsory leave.
"The state government has received a report from the three-member committee appointed to look into the allegations. Based on the committee's report, the medical education department has issued an order to suspend these two officials (doctors)", state Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif told PTI.
Halnor was the chief medical officer of the hospital. The 17-year-old driver was taken to Sassoon Hospital for medical tests the day of the accident. Halnor had been arrested by Pune police on Monday.
Along with Halnor, Dr Ajay Taware, head of the hospital's Forensic Medicine department, and a staffer, Atul Ghatkamble were also arrested by the police.
Apart from the arrest and firing of the doctor, the Maharashtra government has formed a Special Investigation Team to look into the conduct of the Juvenile Justice Board members and if the norms of the board were followed while issuing orders regarding the Pune Porsche Crash.
On May 19, a speeding Porsche rammed into a motorcycle, resulting in the death of two IT professionals. The car was being driven by a 17-year-old boy who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
The teenager had been out celebrating his Maharashtra HSC Result when the incident occurred. However, as the investigation into the case continues, the accident has caused major public outcry towards the efforts made to cover up the incident.
The teenager has been sent to an observation home after the Juvenile Justice Board received backlash for granting the 17-year-old boy bail. Along with the teenager, the father and the grandfather of the child had also been arrested by Pune Police.