National

Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis

Seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the legislator whose son was allegedly involved, used his power to cover up the matter. Demanding Devendra Fadnavis's resignation, Patole said, 'The CBI must investigate the car crash case as there seems to be political interference to save the rich accused. Devendra Fadnavis used his lawyer's degree to save the accused. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should give clarity in the case and the role of Fadnavis is also doubtful, he should resign.'