National

Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis

Seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the legislator whose son was allegedly involved, used his power to cover up the matter. Demanding Devendra Fadnavis's resignation, Patole said, 'The CBI must investigate the car crash case as there seems to be political interference to save the rich accused. Devendra Fadnavis used his lawyer's degree to save the accused. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should give clarity in the case and the role of Fadnavis is also doubtful, he should resign.'

PTI
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the spiralling row over the recent Porsche crash in Pune that killed two IT professionals, the Maharashtra Unit of the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the son of a Maharashtra MLA was involved in causing the mishap. Seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the legislator whose son was allegedly involved, used his power to cover up the matter.
Police arrested two doctors of Pune's Sassoon General Hospital in connection with the car crash case | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Bribe Paid To Doctor To Change Teen's Blood Sample Recovered, Probe Panel Formed | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pune car crash: What all did Congress' Nana Patole say?

Demanding Devendra Fadnavis's resignation, Patole said, "The CBI must investigate the car crash case as there seems to be political interference to save the rich accused. Devendra Fadnavis used his lawyer's degree to save the accused. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should give clarity in the case and the role of Fadnavis is also doubtful, he should resign."

The mangled Porsche at the accident spot in Pune | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death

BY Outlook Web Desk

Furthermore, reiterating the allegation of blood sample tamepering against the doctors of the Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital, Patole also alleged that the hospital in question was a 'five-star hotel for criminals'.

"While the state is reeling under severe drought, instances of drunken driving and drugs are on the rise. Such incidents have been reported in Nagpur, Jalgaon and Pune, but what is infuriating is that efforts were made through the government system to ensure that the privileged accused gets immediate bail", the Congress leader said.

Visual from the accident spot in Pune | - X
Pune Porsche Crash: Family Driver Offered Cash, Gifts And Later Threatened To Take Blame, Reveal Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

Patole also mentioned two similar instances in Deputy CM Fadavis's hometown Nagpur where two girls allegedly crushed two youngsters to death with their car and were granted bail within 10 hours. Another case was reported in Jalgaon, where an attempt was made to save the accused.

The car accident in Pune involving a Porsche Taycan has hit national headlines - X
Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Was In His Senses, Attempts Being Made To Frame Family Driver, Says Top Cop

BY Outlook Web Desk

"Illegal drug racket is operating in Pune. Illegal pubs are rampant in Pune and Nagpur. After the car accident case, 36 illegal pubs in Pune had to be demolished. The BJP has ruined the youth by bringing large quantities of drugs from Gujarat to Maharashtra," he alleged

Pune car crash: What happened?

On May 19, two IT professionals lost their lives when an intoxicataed 17-year-old juvenile who was driving a 2.5 crore Porsche allegedly ran over them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

The incident caused significant outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board initially granted bail to the teenager and assigned him to write an essay on road accidents.

However, this decision was later amended, and the minor was sent to an observation home until June 5.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 15 Injured As Heap Of Firecrackers Explodes During Lord Jagannath's Festival In Puri
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  3. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  4. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  5. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress