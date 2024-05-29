Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis

Amid the spiralling row over the recent Porsche crash in Pune that killed two IT professionals, the Maharashtra Unit of the Congress on Tuesday claimed that the son of a Maharashtra MLA was involved in causing the mishap. Seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the legislator whose son was allegedly involved, used his power to cover up the matter.
Pune car crash: What all did Congress' Nana Patole say?
Demanding Devendra Fadnavis's resignation, Patole said, "The CBI must investigate the car crash case as there seems to be political interference to save the rich accused. Devendra Fadnavis used his lawyer's degree to save the accused. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should give clarity in the case and the role of Fadnavis is also doubtful, he should resign."
Furthermore, reiterating the allegation of blood sample tamepering against the doctors of the Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital, Patole also alleged that the hospital in question was a 'five-star hotel for criminals'.
"While the state is reeling under severe drought, instances of drunken driving and drugs are on the rise. Such incidents have been reported in Nagpur, Jalgaon and Pune, but what is infuriating is that efforts were made through the government system to ensure that the privileged accused gets immediate bail", the Congress leader said.
Patole also mentioned two similar instances in Deputy CM Fadavis's hometown Nagpur where two girls allegedly crushed two youngsters to death with their car and were granted bail within 10 hours. Another case was reported in Jalgaon, where an attempt was made to save the accused.
"Illegal drug racket is operating in Pune. Illegal pubs are rampant in Pune and Nagpur. After the car accident case, 36 illegal pubs in Pune had to be demolished. The BJP has ruined the youth by bringing large quantities of drugs from Gujarat to Maharashtra," he alleged
Pune car crash: What happened?
On May 19, two IT professionals lost their lives when an intoxicataed 17-year-old juvenile who was driving a 2.5 crore Porsche allegedly ran over them in the Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.
The incident caused significant outrage after the Juvenile Justice Board initially granted bail to the teenager and assigned him to write an essay on road accidents.
However, this decision was later amended, and the minor was sent to an observation home until June 5.