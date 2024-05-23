Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death

As per media reports, the 17-year-old's daily routine at the remand home will include a morning wake-up call, a healthy breakfast prayers, followed by three hours of studying languages. It has been reported that the boy will be served poha, upma, eggs, and milk on breakfast between 8 and 10 am.

This will be followed by an hour's rest after which a daily prayer session will be convened.

From 11 am to 1 pm the inmates will attend classes

Resting time will be between 1 to 4 pm.

At 4 pm snacks will be served followed by an hour of TV time.

Two hours of outdoor playtime Is included as well where volleyball and football can be played.

Dinner time will be at 7PM