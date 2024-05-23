National

Pune Porsche Crash: Prayer, Studying, Playing In Accused Teen's Remand Home Routine; Victim's Mother Mourns Daughter's Death

The Juvenile Justice Board on late Wednesday night amended its order and sent the teenage accused to a city remand home till June 5 while cancelling the bail granted earlier. Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Kostha, the two 24-year-old engineers who died in the fatal accident in Pune, were returning on a bike when a high-end Porsche hit them from behind with an intoxicated teen at the wheel of the car.

PTI
The mangled Porsche at the accident spot in Pune | Photo: PTI
info_icon

After facing strong criticism over granting the 17-year-old accused a bail in the recent car crash incident in Pune that killed two people, the Juvenile Justice Board on late Wednesday night amended its order and sent the boy to a city remand home till June 5. Earlier, bail was granted to him within 15 hours of the horrific incident, on terms of two bonds of ₹ 7,500 each and writing a 300-word essay.

Prayers, studying, playing: Remand home daily routine of teenage accused

  • As per media reports, the 17-year-old's daily routine at the remand home will include a morning wake-up call, a healthy breakfast prayers, followed by three hours of studying languages. It has been reported that the boy will be served poha, upma, eggs, and milk on breakfast between 8 and 10 am.

  • This will be followed by an hour's rest after which a daily prayer session will be convened.

  • From 11 am to 1 pm the inmates will attend classes

  • Resting time will be between 1 to 4 pm.

  • At 4 pm snacks will be served followed by an hour of TV time.

  • Two hours of outdoor playtime Is included as well where volleyball and football can be played.

  • Dinner time will be at 7PM

  • 8 pm will be the time to return to the dormitory and turn in for the night.

Victim's family mourns daughter's death

At her Jabalpur home, Ashwini's family is yet to overcome the trauma of losing their daughter. "We were supposed to send her off in a doli (to the groom's house) after her wedding, but we were forced to carry her arthi (bier)," she told news agency PTI.

"We want justice for Ashwini. The minor boy and his parents should get stringent punishment. They have not raised him properly. They should have not given him the car," she said about the 17-year-old driver, who has now been remanded in an observation home as the Juvenile Justice Board decides whether he will be tried as an adult.

