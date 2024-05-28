Following the arrest of two doctors and an employee of Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital in connection with an alleged tampering of the 17-year-old juvenile driver's blood sample, the Maharashtra government set up a three-member committee.
Pune car crash: Doctors, hospital employee arrested for tampering evidence
Police arrested one of the two doctors over tampering with evidence and changing blood samples of the teen driver who crashed his Porsche car and killed two IT professionals. It has been reported that Dr Ajay Taware, head of the hospital's Forensic Medicine department, allegedly gave Atul Ghatkamble, a staffer of the Sassoon General Hospital, Rs 3 lakh to bribe Dr Shrihari Halnor, the second accused doctor. Out of Rs 3 lakh, police were able to recover Rs 2.5 lakh.
The minor was taken to the hospital for medical tests after the fatal accident on May 19.
Pune car crash: About the 3-member committee
Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar on Monday issued the order appointing the dean of Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals Dr Pallavi Sapale as the chairperson of the committee. According to PTI, the committee also includes Dr Gajanan Chavan, professor of the forensic medicine department of Grant Medical College, and Dr Sudhir Chowdhary, Special Duty Officer at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital.
The commissioner has also directed Dr Vinayak Kale, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, to cooperate with the committee in the probe, as per the order.