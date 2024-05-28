National

Pune Porsche Crash: Bribe Paid To Doctor To Change Teen's Blood Sample Recovered, Probe Panel Formed | Details

Police arrested one of the two doctors over tampering with evidence and changing blood samples of the teen driver who crashed his Porsche car and killed two IT professionals. It has been reported that Dr Ajay Taware, head of the hospital's Forensic Medicine department, allegedly gave Atul Ghatkamble, a staffer of the Sassoon General Hospital, Rs 3 lakh to bribe Dr Shrihari Halnor, the second accused doctor. Out of Rs 3 lakh, police were able to recover Rs 2.5 lakh.

PTI
Police arrested two doctors of Pune's Sassoon General Hospital in connection with the car crash case | Photo: PTI
Following the arrest of two doctors and an employee of Pune-based Sassoon General Hospital in connection with an alleged tampering of the 17-year-old juvenile driver's blood sample, the Maharashtra government set up a three-member committee.
The car accident in Pune involving a Porsche Taycan has hit national headlines - X
Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Was In His Senses, Attempts Being Made To Frame Family Driver, Says Top Cop

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pune car crash: Doctors, hospital employee arrested for tampering evidence

The minor was taken to the hospital for medical tests after the fatal accident on May 19.

Pune Porsche Crash: Teen's Blood Samples Were Thrown In Trash; More Trouble For Father Over 'Kidnapping' Family Driver

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pune car crash: About the 3-member committee

Medical Education Commissioner Rajiv Nivatkar on Monday issued the order appointing the dean of Grant Medical College and J J group of hospitals Dr Pallavi Sapale as the chairperson of the committee. According to PTI, the committee also includes Dr Gajanan Chavan, professor of the forensic medicine department of Grant Medical College, and Dr Sudhir Chowdhary, Special Duty Officer at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Government Medical College and Super Speciality Hospital.

Visual from the accident spot in Pune | - X
Pune Porsche Crash: Family Driver Offered Cash, Gifts And Later Threatened To Take Blame, Reveal Police

BY Outlook Web Desk

The commissioner has also directed Dr Vinayak Kale, Dean of Sassoon General Hospital, to cooperate with the committee in the probe, as per the order.

