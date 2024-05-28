National

Pune Porsche Crash: Bribe Paid To Doctor To Change Teen's Blood Sample Recovered, Probe Panel Formed | Details

Police arrested one of the two doctors over tampering with evidence and changing blood samples of the teen driver who crashed his Porsche car and killed two IT professionals. It has been reported that Dr Ajay Taware, head of the hospital's Forensic Medicine department, allegedly gave Atul Ghatkamble, a staffer of the Sassoon General Hospital, Rs 3 lakh to bribe Dr Shrihari Halnor, the second accused doctor. Out of Rs 3 lakh, police were able to recover Rs 2.5 lakh.