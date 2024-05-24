Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Was In His Senses, Attempts Being Made To Frame Family Driver, Says Top Cop

"We have the CCTV footage of him drinking liquor in the pub...The point of saying this is that our case is not alone depending on the blood report we have other evidence also. He (minor accused) was in his senses. It was not as if all of them were so drunk that they could not understand anything. They had full knowledge that due to their conduct, an incident like section 304 cab happen. There is no fact about the pizza party at the police station...," Pune CP Amitesh Kumar said.