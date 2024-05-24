Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Mom Seeks Cops' Help Over 'Fake Video' Of Son Boasting About Walking Free

The mother of the 17-year-old boy who is accused of fatally knocking down two persons with his high-end Porsche car has appealed to the police to “protect” her son after a video claiming to featuring him, boasting about how he got away with the accident, went viral.
The road mishap that took place at Kalyani Nagar area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, May 19, caused the death two bike-borne IT professionals from Madhya Pradesh, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.
The teen, son of a renowned Pune-based real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, is accused of being behind the wheels of the Porsche in a "drunk" state at the time of the accident, a charge the father-son duo are now trying to put on their family driver's head to walk free. The father of the 17-year-old is under arrest while the teen is also in observation home till June 5 after his bail, that he got within hours of the crash, was cancelled amid outrage.
Teen's Mother Seeks Cops' Help Over 'Fake Video'
The mother of the 17-year-old boy has appealed to the police to “protect” her son after a video purportedly featuring him, boasting about how he got away with the accident, went viral. In a video message, the teen’s mother stressed that the clip had nothing to do with her son and that it was fake.
“The video which is being circulated is not of my son. That is a fake video. My son is in the detention centre,” says the teen’s mother in her message.
Appealing to the police to “protect” her son, the mother breaks down, shows her video message. Unable to gather herself, she then walks away from the camera.
What Does The Video Show
A rap song claiming to feature the teenager, boasting about how he got away with the car crash, went viral on social media, but Pune police have clarified that it was a fake account and that the teenager had no role in the video.
Later, it was found that the rap video was of a social media influencer.
The Pune police on Thursday also questioned the 17-year-old boy's grandfather, who allegedly also has links with gangster Chhota Rajan, in connection with the car accident. A forensic team examined the Porsche car involved in the accident on Thursday, an official said.
A friend of the accused teenager and the driver who were accompanying him in the car when the accident occurred in Kalyani Nagar area, were also questioned by the crime branch officials who are probing the case.
"Since the luxury car is in the name of the realty firm owned by the Agarwals, the grandfather of the minor, who is one of the owners of the firm, was questioned in regards to the ownership of the car," an officer said.
Family Driver Takes Blame
DCP (crime) Amol Zende said that as per the grandfather's statement, the teen informed his family Wednesday night that he and his friends were celebrating their Class XII results. Following a consultation with his son, the grandfather handed over the car keys and a credit card for the party expenses, a Times of India report cited the DCP as saying.
The family driver, according to the report, has told the police that the driver drove the Porsche out of the pub's valet.
"The family's driver told us that the teenager drove the Porsche from their Wadgaon Sheri bungalow to Cosie and later to Blak Marriott pub. The driver and another employee followed the Porsche in another four-wheeler. After partying at Blak Marriott, the driver drove the Porsche out of the pub's valet," the DCP was quoted as saying by the TOI report.
According to driver, the teenager insisted on driving the Porsche despite being drunk, DCP Zende said. "The driver called the teen's father, who instructed him to let his son drive. He asked him to sit in the passenger seat. The driver complied, and the teenager drove with two friends in the back seats before the accident occurred," the officer said.