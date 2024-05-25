National

Pune Porsche Crash: Family Driver Offered Cash, Gifts And Later Threatened To Take Blame, Reveal Police

Police took into custody the grandfather of the accused 17-year-old for alleged 'wrongful confinement' of the driver by coercing him to admit that he was driving the car at the time of the accident on May 19. A local court in Pune on Friday remanded the six accused arrested in the case, including the teenager's father, in judicial custody. The teenager is in an observation home till June 5.