Pune Porsche Case: 2 Cops Suspended For ‘Not Following Protocol’

Two Pune Police personnel were on Friday suspended in connection to the May 19 Pune Porsche car accident case. Police Inspector Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector Vishwanath Todkari, both posted at the Yerwada police station, were suspended for not informing their seniors about the accident, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar told India Today.
The accident occurred early Sunday when a 17-year-old boy, who had been drinking with his friends in two pubs in Pune to celebrate his Class 12 results, crashed his Porsche into a motorcycle, killing two 24-year-old IT professionals. The victims, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, died instantly.
According to news reports, the teenager was driving at a high speed when he lost control of the car and hit the motorcycle. Awadhiya, who was riding the bike, was sent flying and hit a parked car, while Koshta, who was riding pillion, was flung 20 feet into the air.
The teenager was initially granted bail by a juvenile court on condition that he write an essay on road accidents and assist transport officials in studying traffic rules. However, the bail was later cancelled by the Juvenile Justice Board and he was sent to a rehabilitation home until June 5.
The police officials' suspension came amid widespread outrage over the accident and allegations of leniency by the authorities. The father of the teenager was also arrested for allowing his minor son to drive and consume alcohol.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.