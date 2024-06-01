Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Plotted To Assassinate Salman Khan Outside His Panvel Farmhouse: Report

In April, shooters had launched fire outside actor Salman Khan’s apartment in Mumbai. After an intensive investigation, the police had nabbed the sixth accused man in the case from Haryana. One of the accused had died by suicide in custody. As the authorities are working on the case, a recent report has revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi had planned to kill the actor at his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra.
According to a report by India Today, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had devised a scheme to assassinate Bollywood star Salman Khan near his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. The plan involved intercepting his vehicle and attacking him with AK-47 rifles. Panvel police have detained four gang members linked to the plan. The four members have been identified as Dhananjay Tapsingh, also known as Ajay Kashyap; Gaurav Bhatia, also called Nahvi; Waspi Khan, alias Wasim Chikna; and Rizwan Khan, also known as Javed Khan.
The report mentioned that the four individuals had surveilled the actor’s farmhouse and his shooting locations. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had plotted an assault on Khan's car in Panvel, just over a month after two suspects fired shots outside his Bandra residence. Police have found videos from the mobile phones of the suspects, which included instructions to attack the actor Khan using various weapons, in addition to the AK-47 rifles. It has been reported that the gang members had conducted a recee in February 2024. “We have made four arrests in the case. The accused had been plotting to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel to conduct recce,” said Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Navi Mumbai).
The actor has been a target of the gang since he shot a blackbuck while filming for Sooraj Barjatya’s ‘Hum Aapke Hai Kaun’ in Rajasthan in 1998.