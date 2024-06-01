Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Plotted To Assassinate Salman Khan Outside His Panvel Farmhouse: Report

The report mentioned that the four individuals had surveilled the actor’s farmhouse and his shooting locations. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had plotted an assault on Khan's car in Panvel, just over a month after two suspects fired shots outside his Bandra residence. Police have found videos from the mobile phones of the suspects, which included instructions to attack the actor Khan using various weapons, in addition to the AK-47 rifles. It has been reported that the gang members had conducted a recee in February 2024. “We have made four arrests in the case. The accused had been plotting to target the actor for a long time and had stayed in Panvel to conduct recce,” said Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Navi Mumbai).