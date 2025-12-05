Mathura's Akbarpur Village Name Board Defaced

Unidentified persons painted over Akbarpur signboard, replacing it with Raghuwarpur on Delhi-Agra highway.
Police say the act appears linked to a remark by Bageshwar Dham priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.
Investigation initiated to restore the board and identify the accused for legal action.
Unidentified individuals defaced a village name board on the Delhi-Agra national highway in Mathura district, painting over 'Akbarpur' and replacing it with 'Raghuwarpur', police said on Friday, reported PTI.
The incident came to light after a video showing the altered board went viral on social media, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. According to PTI, officials said the act appears connected to a remark made last month by Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.
Shastri, during the concluding address of a padyatra from Delhi to Vrindavan held between November 7 and 16, had noted seeing the 'Akbarpur' signboard and expressed that it "should be renamed to Raghuwarpur". Police clarified that Shastri’s comment was directed at the government and did not call on the public to make the change themselves, PTI reported.
However, unknown individuals appear to have acted independently and altered the board, police said. Bhushan Verma, Circle Officer of Chhata, told reporters that the offenders smeared the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department board with black paint to obscure 'Akbarpur' and wrote 'Raghuwarpur' in its place.
Verma added that an investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to restore the signboard to its original form. "The accused will be identified, and legal action will be taken," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)