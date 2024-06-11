Breaking News June 11 LIVE: New Ministers Of NDA Govt Get Portfolios; Fresh Heatwave On Cards For Delhi

Latest News LIVE: UNSC Adopts Cease-Fire Resolution Aimed At Ending Israel's War In Gaza
The UN Security Council on Monday approved its first resolution endorsing a cease-fire plan aimed at ending the eight-month Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
The vote on the US-sponsored resolution was 14-0, with Russia abstaining.
The resolution welcomes a cease-fire proposal announced by President Joe Biden that the United States says Israel has accepted. It calls on Hamas, which initially said it viewed the proposal “positively”, to accept the three-phase plan.
It urges Israel and Hamas “to fully implement its terms without delay and without condition".
(via AP)
Delhi Weather News LIVE: Fresh Heatwave On Cards For City
Delhi will be under an orange alert today for heatwave, a day after logging a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, 3.5 notches above the season's average.
Delhi's Narela was the hottest at 46.6 degrees Celsius followed by Najafgarh at 46.3 degrees Celsius, Aya Nagar at 44.7 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 43.8 degrees Celsius and Palam at 44.1 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data cited in a PTI report.
IMD predicted mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions accompanied by gusty winds at speeds ranging from 25 to 35 km per hour during the day on Tuesday. Delhi will be on 'orange' alert, it said.
Mumbai Rain News LIVE: City Gets Intense Rain, No Major Waterlogging
Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday witnessed heavy rainfall after 7pm, while it got 50 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period that ended in the morning, officials said. There were no reports of major water-logging due to heavy rains in the evening, the official added.
An India Meteorological Department official said that the Southwest Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, June 9, two days ahead of the normal schedule due to favourable conditions along the Maharashtra coast. READ FULL STORY
Latest News Today LIVE: Delhi Police Ends Mystery Over Animal Spotted At President House During Swearing-In
A short clip from the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and others from June 9 went viral on social media after it featured a "mysterious animal" roaming around in the halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Social media users suspected that it could even be a leopard.
Amid massive buzz, Delhi Police ended the speculation regarding the 'mystery animal' and said, "the animal captured on camera is a common house cat. Please don't adhere to such frivolous rumours." READ FULL STORY
Latest News LIVE: Portfolios Of New NDA Govt Members Revealed
Top ministries - Defence, Finance, Foreign Affairs and Home - saw no change in their ministers while some new faces were allotted big departments as portfolios of the members of the new NDA government were revealed on Monday.
Nirmala Sitharaman, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh retained their ministers - Finance, Home, Foreign Affairs and Defence, respectively, while new Cabinet entrant Shivraj Chouhan was allotted Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries.
The BJP retained most of the strategic ministries driving the government's signature programmes while giving up on a few for allies, especially the TDP and JD(U) which got Civil Aviation, and Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying respectively. FULL LIST OF PORTFOLIOS
India News LIVE: Reasi, J&K, Terrorist Attack: 3 Women, 2 Kids Among 9 Dead In Bus Ambush; LeT Offshoot Claims Responsibility
A terrorist attack on a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi killed nine people, including three women and a child, and injured 33 others after the vehicle fell into a gorge following an ambush. The bus was carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori temple to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine at Katra near Teryath village in the Poni area when it came under attack by terrorists on Sunday evening.
Pakistan-backed The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the terror attack. In a message, the TRF warned of more such attacks on "tourists and non-locals" and called the Reasi attack only the "beginning of a renewed start", according to reports. READ FULL REPORT
June 11 Breaking News LIVE: Search On For Missing Plane Carrying Malawi Vice President
A military plane carrying the vice president of Malawi went missing, prompting a massive search operation on Monday, June 10. The plane carrying 51-year-old Vice President Saulos Chilima, former first lady Shanil Dzimbiri and eight others left the southern African nation's capital, Lilongwe, at 9:17 a.m. and was expected to land 45 minutes later at Mzuzu International Airport, about 370 kilometers (230 miles) to the north, according to an AP report.
But air traffic control told it to not attempt a landing and to turn around because of bad weather and poor visibility, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera said in an address broadcast live on state TV channel MBC. READ FULL STORY
Breaking News June 11 LIVE: Top Events And Developments In Focus Today
Follow-ups of the deadly Sunday terrorist attack on a bus in J&K's Reasi,
New NDA government-related news,
Weather updates from across the country,
Missing military plane carrying Malawi vice president,
Latest in Israel-Hamas war and more.
