From Peace For Manipur To Who Is A 'True Sevak', RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Speech Goes Viral | Top Quotes

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's first speech after the 2024 general elections has gone viral. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief addressed a series of issues ranging from peace in Manipur to what makes a "true sevak".
During his speech, the RSS Chief also added that the decorum of the polls was not maintained during the seven phase elections.
Addressing a gathering of RSS leaders and workers in Nagpur, the chief's big statements come on the same day the new NDA coalition held its first cabinet meeting.
During his speech, the RSS Chief covered a range of topics such as the importance of having an opposition and the need to build consensus in a government.
Mohan Bhagwat Top Quotes -
On The Situation In Manipur
Regarding the unrest and violence in Manipur. The RSS Chief condemned the social disharmony and said: "For the past one year, Manipur has been awaiting peace. It was peaceful for the past one decade...Manipur is still burning. Who is going to pay attention to it? It is a duty to deal with it on priority.”
"The situation in Manipur will have to be considered with priority. There is a need to get over election rhetoric and focus on problems facing the nation," he added.
A True Sevak
As per the RSS Chief, a true sevak is one who maintains decorum and does not act out of anger or arrogance.
"A true sevak maintains decorum while working… The one who maintains decorum does his work, but remains unattached. There is no arrogance that I did this. Only such a person has the right to be called a sevak".
Opposition Not An Opponent
“I do not call it Virodhi Paksh, I call it Pratipaksh. Pratipaksh virodhi nahi hai (The Opposition is not an opponent). It is revealing a side and that must be deliberated upon. If we understand that this is how we must operate, then we must be cognisant of the decorum required in contesting elections. That decorum was not maintained," stated Bhagwat.