National

Manipur Issue Should Be Discussed On Priority: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

In Manipur, a prolonged clash between two ethnic groups - Kukis and Meiteis - has led to widespread violence, death and displacement.

RSS/X
Mohan Bhagwat | Photo: RSS/X
info_icon

The chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, has urged for a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Manipur, which has been plagued by violence between two ethnic communities, the Kuki Zo and Meitei.

Addressing an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat said, "Manipur has been waiting for peace for over a year now. After a decade of relative calm, the state has seen a surge in gun culture. It's essential to resolve this conflict on priority."

"We have made strides in many fields like economy, defence strategy, sports, culture, technology etc... That does not mean that we have overcome all the challenges," he added.

Protest over Manipur violence - null
Manipur, Militancy And The Search For ‘Homeland'

BY Rakhi Bose

The northeastern state has been battered by clashes between two ethnic communities- Kuki Zo and Meitei. Meanwhile, the security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was allegedly attacked by armed miscreants in Kotlen on Monday.

Biren Singh was expected to visit Jiribam after reports of fresh violence in the area.

About Manipur Conflict

In Manipur, a prolonged clash between two ethnic groups - Kukis and Meiteis - has led to widespread violence, death and displacement. The lines of division have become sharper than ever with both communities expressing mistrust, anger and even hate against the other.

It all started on May 3 when a tribal solidarity march organised by tribal civil society bodies in Churachandpur turned violent. The purported cause for the clashes appears to be the dominant and politically stronger Meitei community’s demand for ST status. 

The Meiteis, who form about 60 per cent of the population, can currently reside in just 10 per cent of the total land area in Manipur. The rest of Manipur - consisting of hill districts - belongs to the tribals, mainly Kukis and Nagas.

The conflict, which started on May 3, has already claimed 120 lives (officially) and over 3,000 have been reported injured. Over 50,000 people have been displaced from their homes. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Here Is What TDP, JD(U) And Other BJP Allies Got
  2. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  3. Manipur Issue Should Be Discussed On Priority: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
  4. Bangladesh PM Hasina Meets Congress Leaders Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka In Delhi
  5. J&K: 9 Killed As Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Comes Under Ambush By Terrorists In Reasi
Entertainment News
  1. Assam Police's Documentary On Extremism To Be Screened At Mumbai Film Fest
  2. 'Bad Cop' Role Let Saurabh Sachdeva Explore Different Skills As An Actor
  3. Dhanush's 50th Film ‘Raayan’ To Hit The Screens On July 26
  4. Hina Khan Reveals How She Put Together A Distinctive Look For Her ‘Namacool’ Character
  5. Zeenat Aman Exposes 'Moral Policing' She Faced After Shammi Kapoor's Film 'Manoranjan'
Sports News
  1. Real Madrid Will Reject Club World Cup Invite, Reveals Carlo Ancelotti
  2. ICC T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi Wants Fakhar To Open Instead Of Babar
  3. Valencia Supporters Jailed For Racial Abuse Of Vinicius Junior
  4. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup: BAN Continue To Lose Wickets In Pursuit Of 114
  5. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
World News
  1. Megan Boni's 'Looking For A Man In Finance' Is Not Just A Joke Anymore. It's A Trend!
  2. High PFAS Levels Found in Drinking Water Across These Five States
  3. “She Was Struggling With A Drug Problem” Jon Cryer Recalls Demi Moore's Hidden Struggles During Their Brief Romance In 1980s
  4. New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots
  5. ‘Catastrophic’ Landslide Indefinitely Blocks Crucial Wyoming-Idaho Mountain Highway
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. Modi 3.0 Govt Highlights | June 10: Gadkari, Sitharaman, Shah, Jaishankar Retains Ministries; Chouhan Gets Agri Ministry
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Mansukh Mandaviya Becomes New Sports Minister Of India
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time