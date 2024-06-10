Manipur Issue Should Be Discussed On Priority: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, has urged for a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Manipur, which has been plagued by violence between two ethnic communities, the Kuki Zo and Meitei.
Addressing an event in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Bhagwat said, "Manipur has been waiting for peace for over a year now. After a decade of relative calm, the state has seen a surge in gun culture. It's essential to resolve this conflict on priority."
"We have made strides in many fields like economy, defence strategy, sports, culture, technology etc... That does not mean that we have overcome all the challenges," he added.
The northeastern state has been battered by clashes between two ethnic communities- Kuki Zo and Meitei. Meanwhile, the security convoy of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was allegedly attacked by armed miscreants in Kotlen on Monday.
Biren Singh was expected to visit Jiribam after reports of fresh violence in the area.
About Manipur Conflict
In Manipur, a prolonged clash between two ethnic groups - Kukis and Meiteis - has led to widespread violence, death and displacement. The lines of division have become sharper than ever with both communities expressing mistrust, anger and even hate against the other.
It all started on May 3 when a tribal solidarity march organised by tribal civil society bodies in Churachandpur turned violent. The purported cause for the clashes appears to be the dominant and politically stronger Meitei community’s demand for ST status.
The Meiteis, who form about 60 per cent of the population, can currently reside in just 10 per cent of the total land area in Manipur. The rest of Manipur - consisting of hill districts - belongs to the tribals, mainly Kukis and Nagas.
The conflict, which started on May 3, has already claimed 120 lives (officially) and over 3,000 have been reported injured. Over 50,000 people have been displaced from their homes.