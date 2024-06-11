JNU PG 2024 Merit List Out: Direct Link, Other Important Dates, Reservation Percentage | Details Inside

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday released the first merit list for its post-graduation programs offered in the academic year 2024-25.
JNU PG 2024 : How to check merit list?
Visit the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.
On homepage, click on the link that reads,”List-1 M.A/M.Sc/MCA Results are available now.(Last Date: 13thJune,2024)/List-1 M.Tech./M.Ph./PG.Diploma Results are available now.(Last Date: 13thJune,2024).”
Enter login details including application number and password.
Your JNU PG Merit List 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a printout of it for future reference.
JNU PG Admission: Reservation Rules
The reservation policies for admissions followed by the central university are as follows:
Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%
Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%
Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer): 27%
Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 10%
JNU PG Admission: Important dates
Publication of First Merit List for Admissions – 10th June, 2024 (Tentative)
Pre-enrolment registration and payment – 10th to 12th June, 2024 of fee with blocking of seats of First Merit List (Tentative)
Publication of Second Merit List – 18th June, 2024 (Tentative) for Admissions
Pre-enrolment registration and payment – 18th to 20th June, 2024 of fee with blocking of seats of Second Merit (Tentative) List
Publication of third Merit List – 26th June, 2024 (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seats for Admissions
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third Merit List (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seats: 26th to 27th June, 2024
Physical Verification of documents for Admission/Registration of selected candidates – 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 10th July, 2024
Release of Final Merit List after registration, wherever considered necessary: By 18th July, 2024 (Tentative)
Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final merit list: 18th to 19th July, 2024(Tentative)
Physical verification of documents for Admission/Registration for Final Merit List of selected candidates: – 23rd to 24, July 2024