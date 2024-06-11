JNU PG 2024 Merit List Out: Direct Link, Other Important Dates, Reservation Percentage | Details Inside

Publication of First Merit List for Admissions – 10th June, 2024 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment – 10th to 12th June, 2024 of fee with blocking of seats of First Merit List (Tentative)

Publication of Second Merit List – 18th June, 2024 (Tentative) for Admissions

Pre-enrolment registration and payment – 18th to 20th June, 2024 of fee with blocking of seats of Second Merit (Tentative) List

Publication of third Merit List – 26th June, 2024 (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seats for Admissions

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third Merit List (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seats: 26th to 27th June, 2024

Physical Verification of documents for Admission/Registration of selected candidates – 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 10th July, 2024

Release of Final Merit List after registration, wherever considered necessary: By 18th July, 2024 (Tentative)

Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final merit list: 18th to 19th July, 2024(Tentative)