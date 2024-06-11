Education

JNU PG 2024 Merit List Out: Direct Link, Other Important Dates, Reservation Percentage | Details Inside

Concerned candidates can access the merit list by visiting the official website JNUEE.

PTI
Representational Image | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday released the first merit list for its post-graduation programs offered in the academic year 2024-25.

JNU PG 2024 : How to check merit list?

  • Visit the official website: jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

  • On homepage, click on the link that reads,”List-1 M.A/M.Sc/MCA Results are available now.(Last Date: 13thJune,2024)/List-1 M.Tech./M.Ph./PG.Diploma Results are available now.(Last Date: 13thJune,2024).”

  • Enter login details including application number and password.

  • Your JNU PG Merit List 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

JNU PG Admission: Reservation Rules

The reservation policies for admissions followed by the central university are as follows:

  • Scheduled Caste (SC): 15%

  • Scheduled Tribe (ST): 7.5%

  • Other Backward Classes (OBC) (Non-Creamy Layer): 27%

  • Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 10%

JNU PG Admission: Important dates

  • Publication of First Merit List for Admissions – 10th June, 2024 (Tentative)

  • Pre-enrolment registration and payment – 10th to 12th June, 2024 of fee with blocking of seats of First Merit List (Tentative)

  • Publication of Second Merit List – 18th June, 2024 (Tentative) for Admissions

  • Pre-enrolment registration and payment – 18th to 20th June, 2024 of fee with blocking of seats of Second Merit (Tentative) List

  • Publication of third Merit List – 26th June, 2024 (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seats for Admissions

  • Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of third Merit List (Tentative) & Supernumerary Seats: 26th to 27th June, 2024

  • Physical Verification of documents for Admission/Registration of selected candidates – 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 8th, 9th, and 10th July, 2024

  • Release of Final Merit List after registration, wherever considered necessary: By 18th July, 2024 (Tentative)

  • Pre-enrolment registration and payment of fee with blocking of seats of Final merit list: 18th to 19th July, 2024(Tentative)

  • Physical verification of documents for Admission/Registration for Final Merit List of selected candidates: – 23rd to 24, July 2024

