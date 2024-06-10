National

On Cam| Mysterious Animal Spotted In Rashtrapati Bhavan During Swearing-In Ceremony; Some Guessing 'Leopard'

The viral video shows that while the ceremony is going on and BJP MP Durga Das was carrying out official procedures on stage, an animal passes by inside the building of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

A short clip from the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and others from June 9 went viral on social media after it featured a mysterious animal roaming around in the halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The social media users have shared their guesses on posts as they shared the viral clip and they were - a leopard, a dog or a bigger than normal cat.

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

'Leopard' In Rashtrapati Bhavan: Social media Reactions

One of the social media users asked, "Was it a leopard? An ordinary cat? Or a dog?" as they shared the viral video.

Another user pointed out a security breach if the animal is a dangerous one, they wrote, "If it’s a cat, it’s fine. If it’s a leopard, then what are the guards doing? This breach, that too in Rashtrapati bhawan?"

"Seems a damn leopard due to tail and gait. People were really lucky it peacefully passed," a user wrote.

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the third time on June 9 along with 72 ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by nearly 8,000 guests, including foreign leaders, dignitaries, industrialists, and film stars.

Senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar from the Modi 2.0 cabinet have retained position in the new cabinet.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of secrecy and office to Modi and 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge, and 36 Ministers of State. Portfolios of the new ministers are yet to be announced.

After taking oath PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "This team of ministers is a great blend of youth and experience; we will leave no stone unturned in improving people's lives."

