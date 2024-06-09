PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor And Vikrant Massey Mark Their Presence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with members of his new cabinet, finally took oath at a swearing-in ceremony on June 9, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He became the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru. For his oath-taking ceremony, several celebrities also turned up to be part of the historic moment.
While Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar graced the occasion, joining them were Anil Kapoor and Vikrant Massey. Vikrant Massey told ANI, “This is a historic third term… I am looking forward to the next 5 years with the NDA government… The government has worked in the last 10 years. I have witnessed change… India is a big country and the change doesn’t happen overnight, it requires time.”
Anil Kapoor shared his excitement, and said, “Bas desh tarakki kare aur karta rahe. Positive(Hope the nation prospers and keeps prospering. Positive.”
Megastar Rajinikanth also arrived in New Delhi from Chennai for PM Modi’s oath-taking ceremony, and interacted with the media. He said, “I am going to take part in the swearing-in ceremony… It is a very historic event. I congratulate PM Modi Ji for becoming the prime minister for the consecutive third time…”
Lyricist and chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification(CBFC) Prasoon Joshi was clicked with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Parmarth Niketyan’s Swami Chidanand Saraswati and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a black outfit for the occasion. Besides him, Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Kangana Ranaut were also clicked.
The swearing-in ceremony was scheduled for 7:15 PM, and was held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan under tight security.