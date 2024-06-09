Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Share A Warm Hug At PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Photo Goes Viral

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have managed to break the internet after the two shared a hug at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s oath-taking ceremony in New Delhi. The photo of the two was shared by news agency ANI, and it features Shah Rukh and Akshay reaching out to each other and warmly sharing a hug. While SRK opted for an all-black outfit, Akshay was seen in a purple shirt with a pair of pants.
“Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the agency captioned the photo. Soon after, their fans started commenting on it. While one wrote, “Bollywood ke Khiladi & king ek saath,” another commented, “Wow Khiladi Kumar meeting Pathaan.” A third comment read, “Best Hug of this year.”
Besides Akshay and Shah Rukh, PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony was attended by Anupam Kher, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani and Vikrant Massey, among others. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth too reached New Delhi to participate in the ceremony. SRK was joined by his manager Pooja Dadlani.
In another video shared by ANI, Shah Rukh was also seen greeting businessman Gautam Adani.
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn sent his best wishes to PM Modi on his third term. He wrote on X, “Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji on his re-election! Wishing continued success in guiding India towards prosperity and greatness with his wisdom and compassion.”
PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 7:15 PM on June 9, was held in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is expected that BJP President JP Nadda will also be hosting a dinner for all NDA leaders and party officials.