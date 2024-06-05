Art & Entertainment

From ‘Special 26’ To ‘Rustom’, 5 Films Starring Akshay Kumar That Are Inspired By True Stories

Let’s recall some of the famous films that made Khiladi Kumar the blockbuster actor that he is.

Posters Of Akshay Kumar's 'Special 26' And 'Rustom'
It would not be wrong to say that Akshay Kumar is touted as one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, and in his career spanning 33 years, he has delivered some finest work. He has headlined comedy classics such as ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Welcome’, and ‘Singh is Kinng’, and has also played several somber roles in films such as ‘Airlift’, ‘Mission Mangal’ and ‘Padman’. 

Nonetheless, stories of his discipline, hard work and endless rigor are widely known, and he has certainly embodied that in his variety of roles. Let’s take a look at some of the films that made Khiladi Kumar the blockbuster star that he is today, and were inspired by true stories. 

‘Airlift’

This thriller drama film revolves around Ranjit Katyal (played by Kumar), a Kuwait-based businessman and highlights how he carried out an evacuation of Indians based in Kuwait. The film is based on the true story of the Invasion of Kuwait by Saddam Hussein's Iraq, which led to the beginning of the Gulf War. The high-octane film instilled a deep sense of patriotism among the fans, and Akshay’s acting made it a highly impactful success at the box office

‘Special 26’

In the film, Akshay plays Ajay Singh Rajput, and follows the story of him and his team as they impersonate CBI officers to undertake daring raids on prominent establishments. The film not only keeps audiences on the edge of their seats but makes them question the vulnerabilities within the system.

Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar
info_icon

‘Baby’

The action spy thriller, directed by Neeraj Pandey,  marked the second collaboration between Akshay and Pandey after ‘Special 26’. In the film, Akshay’s character is an officer from the Indian Intelligence system, who strives to eliminate terrorists and their plots. 

‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’

Akshay has also been part of several social led films, which impart necessary social messages to the audience. In ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, Akshay campaigned to improve sanitation conditions in India, which worked towards the eradication of open defecation, especially in rural areas. In the film, Akshay gave an honest performance, and it was loved by all.

‘Rustom’

Inspired by real life events, the film sees Akshay in the role of Rustom Pavri, a decorated naval officer whose world is shattered when he discovers his wife's infidelity. Since he is consumed by both jealousy and a sense of duty, Rustom becomes the culprit of a sensational murder trial that gripped the nation in 1959. With his layered performance, Akshay captured the pain of betrayal, the complexities of marital love – all while being loyal towards his profession. The film blurred lines between love, duty, and revenge.

Here’s looking forward to what Akshay Kumar has in store for us next.

