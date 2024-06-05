From ‘Special 26’ To ‘Rustom’, 5 Films Starring Akshay Kumar That Are Inspired By True Stories

Inspired by real life events, the film sees Akshay in the role of Rustom Pavri, a decorated naval officer whose world is shattered when he discovers his wife's infidelity. Since he is consumed by both jealousy and a sense of duty, Rustom becomes the culprit of a sensational murder trial that gripped the nation in 1959. With his layered performance, Akshay captured the pain of betrayal, the complexities of marital love – all while being loyal towards his profession. The film blurred lines between love, duty, and revenge.