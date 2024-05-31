Watch: Akshay Kumar Gets Mobbed By Fans As He Returns To Mumbai With Mom-In-Law Dimple Kapadia

Actor Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai on Friday morning with his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport. For the airport look, Akshay wore a white t-shirt, a chequered shirt and a pair of grey jeans. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and a grey cap. Dimple was seen in a black top, blue jeans and a shrug. As they were coming out of the airport, fans mobbed Akshay. They tried to click selfies with him. Akki who is known for his humility obliged to pose for selfies with his fans.