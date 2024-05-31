Art & Entertainment

Watch: Akshay Kumar Gets Mobbed By Fans As He Returns To Mumbai With Mom-In-Law Dimple Kapadia

Recently, after casting his vote for the first time in the Lok Sabha elections, Akshay Kumar jetted off with Dimple Kapadia. They reportedly headed to London.


Akshay Kumar gets mobbed at airport Photo: Instagram


Actor Akshay Kumar returned to Mumbai on Friday morning with his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia. They were spotted at the Mumbai airport. For the airport look, Akshay wore a white t-shirt, a chequered shirt and a pair of grey jeans. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers and a grey cap. Dimple was seen in a black top, blue jeans and a shrug. As they were coming out of the airport, fans mobbed Akshay. They tried to click selfies with him. Akki who is known for his humility obliged to pose for selfies with his fans.

Akshay Kumar was one of the early voters in Mumbai. Akshay, who became an Indian citizen last year, while speaking to reporters said in Hindi, "I want my India to be developed and strong. I voted, keeping that in mind. India should vote for what it deems right... I think voter turnout will be good (in Mumbai)..." 

On casting his vote for the first time after getting his Indian citizenship, he said, “This is great! I am feeling very good!”

For the unversed, Akshay's actor wife Twinkle Khanna, and his kids Aarav and Nitara have moved to London. So, he makes sure to visit his family in the city and spend quality time with them.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an interesting line-up of films in his kitty. He was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was a box office failure. He will be next seen in 'Welcome To The Jungle' and 'Jolly LLB 3'. The actor has recently wrapped up shooting for 'Jolly LLB 3' co-starring Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Akshay also has the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' in the pipeline.

