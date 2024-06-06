Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he had a stupendous 2023. He gave a blockbuster at the start of the year with 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor gave another blockbuster in September with 'Jawan' that also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. Towards the end of the year, King Khan delivered yet another hit with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' that also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.