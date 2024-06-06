Red Chillies Entertainment, which is owned by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, on Wednesday, issued a statement where they warned against the 'fraudulent'' employment offers that are doing the rounds on social media.
The production company shared the statement with the caption that read: "Important Notice from Red Chillies Entertainment." The statement read: "It has come to our attention that there may be fraudulent offers circulating on various social media platforms, particularly WhatsApp, claiming to be associated with Red Chillies Entertainment."
It further read: "We want to unequivocally state that Red Chillies Entertainment does not communicate and recruitment policy or offer any employment opportunities or any other opportunities via WhatsApp or any other social media platform''.
They concluded the post: ''Genuine opportunities from Red Chillies Entertainment are communicated through our official channels only''.
Have a look at Red Chillies Entertainment statement here.
Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, he had a stupendous 2023. He gave a blockbuster at the start of the year with 'Pathaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The actor gave another blockbuster in September with 'Jawan' that also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. Towards the end of the year, King Khan delivered yet another hit with Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' that also featured Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.
Officially, he is yet to announce his next. However, as per reports, SRK will star in a project tentatively titled 'King,' which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan. It is said to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. We are eagerly waiting for the confirmation.
Recently, a ten-year title drought ended for Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders as they thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 final. The entire Khan family and KKR celebrated the greatest victory with full fervour and joy.