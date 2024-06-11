Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh

The national capital Delhi faced a massive electricity outage after fire erupted at power grid in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Minister Atishi said on Tuesday.
Electricity went off in Delhi’s north around 2pm after a power grid in Uttar Pradesh Manola caught fire. The grid supplies 1500 megawatts of electricity to Delhi.
The outage comes at a time when the national capital—Delhi has been reeling under extreme heatwave, as the temperatures have been hovering above 40 degrees this season. Besides, there also has been water crisis in the national capital this summer.
Atishi said, "There is power outage in many parts of Delhi from 2:11pm. This is due to a fire at sub-station of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) in Mandola, UP. Delhi receives 1200 MW of power from the Mandola sub-station, and therefore many parts of Delhi have been affected."
"The power restoration process has begun and electricity is now gradually returning to different areas," she added.
"But this major failure in the national power grid is extremely worrying. I am seeking time with the Central Power Minister and the Chairman of PGCIL, to ensure that such a situation is not repeated," she said.