Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan has been arrested by Bengaluru police in connection with a murder case on Tuesday, June 11, as per reports. Darshan was reportedly picked up from his farmhouse in Mysore. Later, he was shifted to Bengaluru for further questioning. As per a report in Times of India, City police commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the detention of Darshan. He said, "The victim has been identified as S Renuka Swamy, 33, of Chitradurga. The body was recovered from the drain in Kamakshipalya, the western part of city''. The deceased who was married recently was an assistant in a medical shop at Chitadurga, as per the same report.