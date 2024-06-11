Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan has been arrested by Bengaluru police in connection with a murder case on Tuesday, June 11, as per reports. Darshan was reportedly picked up from his farmhouse in Mysore. Later, he was shifted to Bengaluru for further questioning. As per a report in Times of India, City police commissioner B Dayananda confirmed the detention of Darshan. He said, "The victim has been identified as S Renuka Swamy, 33, of Chitradurga. The body was recovered from the drain in Kamakshipalya, the western part of city''. The deceased who was married recently was an assistant in a medical shop at Chitadurga, as per the same report.
According to the police, the victim, Renuka Swamy, who hailed from Chitradurga, was murdered on June 8. The murder was allegedly committed in Mysuru. His body was recovered in a drain near Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru on June 9. Reportedly, Renuka was allegedly murdered for harrasing Darshan's wife Pavithra Gowda online. The police said that Swamy had sent "obscene messages" to Darshan's wife.
As per a report in Hindu, Renuka Swamy was called to Darshan's Mysuru farm where the actor allegedly tortured and killed him before dumping the body in a drain in Kamakshipalya two months ago.
The initial police investigation led to a missing person’s complaint registered in Chitradurga. During the probe, three persons surrendered committing the murder of Renuka Swamy due to financial issue. The further probe led them to Darshan who was finally detained in the case.
As per Asianet report, so far, ten people have been arrested in the murder case. Police officials are likely to hold a press conference soon where they are said to give further information about the case.
Darshan appeared in movies like 'Anatharu' and 'Krantiveera Sangolly Rayanna'. Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer and a distributor. He owns a production house, Thoogudeepa Productions in Darshan also has several awards to his credit. He won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his role in 'Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna'.