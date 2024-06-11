NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways

Portfolios of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government ministers were revealed on Monday, June 10, with the top four ministries seeing no change and new Cabinet entrants such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan and TDP's Rammohan Naidu getting big departments.
Signalling continuity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government '3.0' on Monday retained Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar in charge of the four high-profile ministries - Home, Defence, Finance and External Affairs - respectively.
Among new entrants to the Union Cabinet, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan got Agriculture and Rural Development Ministries, while BJP president JP Nadda returned to the Health Ministry, a portfolio he had held in Modi government's first term (2014-19) before he took charge of the ruling BJP first as working president in 2019 and then as the full-fledged president in 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also kept a few ministries with himself. Here's the ministries under him:
Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions;
Department of Atomic Energy;
Department of Space;
All important policy issues; and
All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
Key Points From Portfolio Distribution Of Modi-NDA Govt 3.0
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who is credited for boosting the highway network of India, will continue with the charge of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been allocated Housing and Urban Affairs, and Power Ministries.
Ashwini Vaishnaw, will continue with the crucial Railways and Electronics and Information Technology ministries and has also been given the important Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal will also continue to be in charge of the Education, and Commerce and Industry ministries respectively.
Hardeep Singh Puri has retained the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry but has shed the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.
BJP's allies also got a few big ministries. While TDP's K Rammohan Naidu got the Civil Aviation Ministry, LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan was allocated the Food Processing Industries Ministry.
The remaining three of the five members of the BJP's allies in the Union Cabinet got these ministries: JD(Secular)'s H D Kumaraswamy got Heavy Industries, and Steel ministries; Jitan Ram Manjhi (HAM-Secular) got Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry, and Lalan Singh (Janata Dal-United) Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Ministries.
BJP leader C R Patil has got the Jal Shakti Ministry, while another party leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who held the portfolio in the government's previous term, will be the Culture and Tourism Minister.
Apart from Home, Amit Shah also retained the Cooperation Ministry, while Nirmala Sitharaman will continue to handle the Corporate Affairs along with the Finance ministry.
Virendra Kumar has retained the Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry, while Jual Oram is the new Tribal Affairs Minister.
Pralhad Joshi, who earlier held Coal and Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs ministry, has been made in charge of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy Ministries. G Kishan Reddy has been handed over the Coal and Mines Ministry. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was the aviation minister in the previous government, has been made in charge of of Communications, and Development of North Eastern Region Ministries.
Giriraj Singh has been shifted from the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Ministries to Textiles.
Annapurna Devi is the new Women and Child Development Minister.
Among Ministers of State with Independent Charge, BJP ally and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary has been allocated Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Ministry and Shiv Sena leader Jadhav Prataprao Ganpatrao will handle Ayush Ministry.