Modi 3.0 Cabinet: Chirag Paswan Given Food Processing Industries Ministry | A Quick Look Back At His Political Career

Chirag Paswan secured victory in all five Lok Sabha seats allocated to his party within the NDA alliance during the recent elections, maintaining a 100 percent success rate.

PTI
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan Photo: PTI
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Monday was allocated the Food Processing Industries Ministry in the new cabinet of Modi 3.0 government.

Some would say Chirag Paswan has solidified his status as the “real” political heir of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan as he was sworn-in as the cabinet minister on June 9 after a remarkable comeback in Bihar's turbulent political landscape.

Chirag Paswan secured victory in all five Lok Sabha seats allocated to his party within the NDA alliance during the recent elections, maintaining a 100 percent success rate.

This achievement positioned him as the new Dalit figurehead in Bihar politics, overshadowing many seasoned politicians.

This occurrence is in stark contrast to the 2019 elections, the LJP, under Ram Vilas Paswan's leadership which had won all six allotted seats.

However, the situation took a dramatic turn in June 2021, when Chirag's uncle, Pashupati Kumar Paras, orchestrated a late-night coup, removing Chirag Paswan from all key party roles and securing a position in Modi's cabinet.

Junior Paswan then struggled to regain his political standing.

The real twist came in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP, recognizing Chirag’s resilience and popular support, entrusted him with five crucial seats under the seat-sharing agreement, leaving the Paras faction with none, despite its backing from four MPs.

Against all odds, LJP (RV) fielded candidates in Hajipur, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, and Jamui. Chirag’s victory, achieved without his father's guidance, stands as a testament to his tenacity. He has vowed to realize his father's vision and champion the ‘Bihar first, Bihari first’ agenda, aiming to transform the state.

Chirag, defying all predictions of his political demise, has silenced his critics. His leadership was solidified when he was elected as the LJP (RV) Parliamentary Party leader in a dramatic meeting at his Delhi residence on Friday.

