Long-time acquaintances, Bollywood actor and BJP's newly elected MP from Mandi and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, met at the Parliament Complex on Friday as they arrived for the NDA meeting.
The duo's candid interaction was not only caught people's attention, with netizens bringing back their old Bollywood 'connection'.
Chirag was seen calling 'Kangana' as she walked by him outside the Parliament complex, following which the duo hugged and greeted each other and shared a few words.
Chirag Paswan won from Bihar's Hajipur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 1,70,105 votes. While Kangana Ranaut won from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 74,755 votes.
But a fact that some may or may not know is that long before kickstarting their political careers, Chirag and Kangana starred together in a romantic-comedy genre movie named 'Miley Na Miley Hum' in 2011.
Directed by Tanveer Khan, the movie revolves around a rich tennis player (Chirag as Chirag S Mehra) navigating through his parents' divorce when he falls in love with a super model (Kangana as Anishka).
Other than Chirag and Kangana, the film also stars Poonam Dhillon, Kabir Bedi, Sagarika Ghatge and Neeru Bajwa. Produced by Anuj Saxena, Miley Na Miley Hum also was Chirag's Bollywood debut.
The movie, though received mixed reviews, but failed to win the heart of the box office. Following this debacle, Chirag said goodbye to the Bollywood dream and entered into politics.
Chirag secured Bihar's Jamui Lok Sabha seat in the 2014 general elections and again in 2019. The chief of Lok Janshakti Party, Chirag is the son of former Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan.
Meanwhile, Kangana went on to make her place in the movie industry with films like Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, etc.
Earlier, Chirag had told news agency PTI, "I am looking forward to meeting her (Kangana). We shared a good relationship and worked on a film. We will be meeting in Parliament. I think she is a strong lady; she voices herself very articulately and I am looking forward to listening to her in Parliament."