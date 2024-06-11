Cricket

Kamran Akmal Offers Public Apology To Harbhajan Singh For Insulting Arshdeep Singh's Religion During IND Vs PAK Tie

After being called out by Harbhajan Sing on X, former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has issued an apology for disrespecting Arshdeep Singh's religion

Arshdeep Singh bowling against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024. AP PTI
Arshdeep Singh in action during India vs Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal has issued an unconditional apology on his social media account to Harbhajan Singh for his "inappropriate and disrespectful" comments he made on India pacer Arshdeep Singh and his religion during the India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup tie on Sunday, June 9. (Scorecard  | As It Happened | Full Coverage)

Akmal was 'truly sorry' for his comments on the Sikh community, that angered Harbhajan who posted a furious response on his X account.

"I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology," Akmal wrote on X, tagging the former India cricketer.

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan - null
IND Vs PAK: Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hopes Hanging By A Thread After India Loss - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

In a video reposted by Harbhajan, the former IPL cricketer, who is part of the ARY News (Pak news channel), has said to have made a controversial remark on Arshdeep. He said, "Kuch bhi ho sakta hai... Dekhe last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn't looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12)."

Harbhajan was left angry with the comments as he posted, "Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o'clock . Shame on you...Have some Gratitude." (sic)

Speaking of the match, Arshdeep bowled four overs and plucked one wicket for 31 runs. India defeated Pakistan by six runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

