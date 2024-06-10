Cricket

IND Vs PAK: Pakistan's T20 World Cup Hopes Hanging By A Thread After India Loss - Data Debrief

Pakistan now need a minor miracle to make the Super-8 stage, while India's superior run rate puts them ahead of the USA at the top of Group A

Jasprit Bumrah of India celebrates taking the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan are on the brink of a humiliating early exit from the T20 World Cup, having followed up their shock defeat to the United States with a six-run loss to India. (Scorecard  | As It Happened)

Pakistan were on the wrong end of an all-time World Cup upset against the co-hosts on Thursday, and they fell short in their chase of 120 against their great rivals at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Rain at Long Island caused a lengthy delay to the start of proceedings and the covers were back on after just one over, but the weather quickly cleared up and that was the only interruption.

India were caught cold after the pause, with Virat Kohli (4) toe-ending Naseem Shah's delivery straight to Usman Khan at cover point before Rohit Sharma (13) picked out Haris Rauf in the deep before the end of the third over. 

Jasprit Bumrah clean bowls Mohammad Rizwan in T20 World Cup 2024 India vs Pakistan match in New York on Sunday. - X/@JayShah
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Is 'Cheat Code' For India; He Proves It Again

BY Gaurav Thakur

Rishabh Pant steadied the ship somewhat with his knock of 42 off 31 balls including six fours, but Pakistan had his crucial wicket in the 15th over as he hoisted Mohammad Amir's ball up into the air and into the waiting palms of Babar Azam.

India's middle order was unable to respond as both Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah were dismissed for golden ducks, Shah and Rauf both finishing 3-21.

Needing a run-a-ball 120 for victory, Pakistan had an early reprieve as Mohammad Rizwan was dropped on seven by Shivam Dube, but he made slow progress with 31 off 44 deliveries.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant in action in New York. - X/RishabhPant17
IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Shastri Awards Best Fielder Award To Rishabh Pant - Here's Why

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Nevertheless, Pakistan were looking good at 73-2 only to slip to 88-5, Rizwan being bowled by Bumrah for the second of his three wickets between Fakhar Zaman (13) and Shadab Khan (4) going for low scores.

After Rizwan's departure, no other Pakistan player managed more than 15, Bumrah's full-toss dismissal of Iftikhar Ahmed (5) leaving them requiring 18 off the final over.

Arshdeep Singh then took up the ball, Imad Wasim (15) glancing his delivery into the palms of Pant before Shah could only manage a couple of fours when he required maximums, one mammoth strike having Kohli worried in the deep but bouncing just before the boundary. 

Data Debrief: Bumrah pushes Pakistan to the brink

A full-on delivery to send stumps flying and remove steady-hitting Rizwan was the highlight of Bumrah's outing, but equally as important was the way he gave Pakistan no gifts. 

He finished with figures of 3-14 as Pakistan simply failed to maintain their momentum after a decent start to their chase, bowling 15 dot balls through his full four overs.

Pakistan now need a minor miracle to make the Super-8 stage, while India's superior run rate puts them ahead of the USA at the top of Group A.

