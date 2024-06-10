Cricket

IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Shastri Awards Best Fielder Award To Rishabh Pant - Here's Why

Shastri was invited to the Indian dressing room by fielding coach T Dilip to award the 'best fielder' award post their six-run victory over Pakistan on Sunday, June 9

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024, X Photo
Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant in action in New York. Photo: X/RishabhPant17
info_icon

Former Team India coach Ravi Shastri was invited to the dressing room by fielding coach T Dilip to hand out the best fielding award. Shastri was welcomed with a loud cheer by the staff and players alike, as he handed the award to Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant. (Scorecard  | As It Happened | Full Coverage)

Pant was crucial in India's win against Pakistan in New York by scoring a crucial 40 as well as taking three catches behind the stumps.

As soon as Ravi entered the dressing room, Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya said, "Do line bolna hoga (You have to give a small speech)."

Shastri affirmed and said, “I had tears in my eyes when I read about his accident.”

Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets against Pakistan to seal the win for India. - BCCI
IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: 'Year Ago People Asked If I am Finished, Now They Say I Am At My Best' Says Bumrah

BY PTI

He pointed out at Pant and further added, "“It was even worse when I saw him in the hospital. For him to comeback from there and be back in the A zone and playing one of the biggest game India vs Pakistan was so heartwarming."

Pant's wicketkeeping skills was lauded by the ex-India coach as the Men In Blue defeated Pakistan at the Nassau County International Stadium on Sunday, June 9.

“Your batting, everybody knew what you are capable of, the X factor you have but your wicketkeeping and the range of movement that you have got so quickly back after the operation is a tribute to how much you have worked hard.

“Not just for yourself, it’s an inspiration to millions around the globe that from adversity from the jaws of death you can snatch a win as well. Well done, fantastic keep up the good work and keep going.”

India were bowled out for a paltry 119 in 19 overs, and in reply, Pakistan ended up 113/7 in 20 overs, losing the match by six runs.

“It was a typical India-Pakistan game, where the pendulum swinged from one side to other. Its a game that put everyone on the edge not just in the dug out or in the dressing room. In the end it is the team that seizes the big moment, hold their nerves they come out on top,” said Shastri.

India next play an in-form Team USA on Wednesday, whereas Pakistan are in action against Canada on Tuesday., June 11.

