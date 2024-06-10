Cricket

IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: 'Year Ago People Asked If I am Finished, Now They Say I Am At My Best' Says Bumrah

India restricted Pakistan to 113/7 after posting a mere 119 here thanks largely to Jasprit Bumrah's stupendous performance

BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah took 3 wickets against Pakistan to seal the win for India. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Jasprit Bumrah couldn't help but laugh at how the narrative about him has changed in a year's time -- from being someone whose career is finished to the one who is at the peak of his prowess. (Full Coverage|More Cricket News)

In 2022, Bumrah underwent surgery for a lower back stress fracture and missed the T20 World Cup in Australia. Just before his comeback in a home bilateral series, he developed a strain and was out for more than 10 months. As a result, people became sceptical of his ability to handle the workload of three formats.

But Indian cricket's rare gem sealed the lips of 'Doubting Thomases' with 67 wickets across three formats in the last one year, including a match-winning 3/14 against Pakistan in the low-scoring T20 World Cup thriller on Sunday.

Pakistan received a heartbreaking defeat against India. - T20WorldCup/X
IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Pakistan Coach Kirsten Highlights Strike Rotation As Key Factor In India Defeat

BY PTI

"See a year ago, the same people were saying that I might not play again and my career is over and then now the question changed," he said taking a shot at all those who doubted his ability to fight back.

India restricted Pakistan to 113/7 after posting a mere 119 here thanks largely to Bumrah's stupendous performance.

He understands the fickle nature of criticism and knows that despite being a cliched phrase, controlling the controllables works best for him.

"For me, I am not looking at whether I am bowling at the best of my ability. I try to solve the problem that is there in front of me. I know it's a cliched answer...but I was trying to focus on what is the best option over here on a wicket like this," the 30-year-old revealed.

"How do I make shot-making difficult? What are the best options for me? So that way, I try to stay in the present and focus on what I have to do."

No baggage of IPL

Outside noise and pressure can gobble one up in a high-stakes game. But its' something that Bumrah successfully avoids by creating his his own bubble.

"Because if I look at the outside noise, if I look at people and pressure and emotion takes over, then things don't really work for me," the 30-year-old explained.

The IPL-17, that concluded last month saw an unprecedented 1260 sixes being hit on tracks that resembled roadways. The 'Impact Player' rule also hurt top quality bowlers who were often dispatched to the stands with disdain.

"When it's bat vs bat, I switch off the TV. I have been a fan of bowling since childhood. When there is a challenge between bat and ball, that is the game I like," Bumrah said.

But the Indian bowling unit that has come for the T20 World Cup hasn't shown any scars of the IPL.

"Obviously, the IPL that we played was not very bowler-friendly but we are very happy that we didn't come here with that baggage and when we are getting help here, we were trying to use it.

"I have played a lot of cricket in my young years. - when the bat and ball challenge is good it is more interesting to watch the match."

Rohit, Bumrah and the 'MI template'

Bumrah, the bowler, has played most of his franchise cricket under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The captain-strike bowler combination was central to Mumbai Indians' five title wins and Bumrah saidn he knew how to control low-scoring games.

"So, once we started, we were very clear the message in the huddle was that now that is over, what is next? What are the things that are in our control? So, we will try to focus on that and not to create panic because yes, there will be boundaries here and there.

"People might play good shots, but we'll have to try and be composed and try to hold our shape. So that was the biggest positive, not at any stage did I feel that the panic had spread in the team and we were looking too far ahead. So that's a really positive sign for us."

Magic deliveries often don't work

Low-scoring matches often force bowlers to try effort deliveries like yorkers or bouncers but Bumrah doesn't want anyone to overdo that stuff.

Babar Azam plays a shot - | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Team Requires Major Surgery - PCB Chief Warns Of Shake Up Post Defeat In New York

BY Tejas Rane

"If we go for magic deliveries and try to be too desperate, run-making becomes easy and they know the target. So, we had to be very mindful of not overdoing it," he said.

"Whenever there is help, you can get excited. You can try pole hunting -- bowl bouncers, out-swingers, in-swingers. But you don't have to do that. I have learned that.

"But this time, it was not happening a lot. The ball was not doing a lot. Yes, we did create pressure. A little bit of lateral movement was there but not too much, not as pronounced as the last game."

'Jassi Jaisa Koi Nahin'

As one of greatest pacers active currently, Bumrah could well be called the leader of 'Fast Bowlers' Union'.

"I always advocate bowlers, but we're very happy with the appreciation that bowlers have received because our country is obviously a batsman-loving country and we understand but we are very happy that bowlers are coming up front," Bumrah said.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Signs First File Of 3.0 Govt; Cabinet Portfolios To Be Revealed Soon
  2. SC Extends Deadline Given To AAP To Vacate Its Rouse Avenue Office
  3. MHT CET Result Date 2024: PCM, PCB Results To Be Out On Or Before June 19 | Where To Check
  4. Triple Engine Mahayuti Alliance Fails To Jumpstart In Maharashtra Lok Sabha
  5. Modi 3.0 Govt: Here's What PM's First File After Taking Oath For 3rd Straight Term Is About
Entertainment News
  1. Sonakshi Sinha To Reportedly Marry Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal On June 23 In Mumbai
  2. ‘Munjya’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari’s Horror Comedy Surpasses Inches Closer To Rs 20 Crore Mark
  3. PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony: Kangana Ranaut Looks Stunning In A White Saree, As She Shares Her ‘Oath Day’ Look
  4. PM Narendra Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony: Rajinikanth, Anil Kapoor And Vikrant Massey Mark Their Presence
  5. Shah Rukh Khan And Akshay Kumar Share A Warm Hug At PM Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony; Photo Goes Viral
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Vs Canada, T20 WC 2024, Match 22 Preview: Babar Azam & Co Eye Big Win In Do-Or-Die
  2. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  3. Soccer Aid 2024: ENG Beat World XI In Charity Match At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC: Pakistan Coach Kirsten Highlights Strike Rotation As Key Factor In India Defeat
  5. Heilbronner Neckarcup ATP Challenger: Sumit Nagal Wins, Aims For Paris Olympic Qualification
World News
  1. More Sweltering Heat Expected In Arizona And Nevada This Week
  2. Dragon Boat Festival Google Doodle 2024: Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Races, Food And Cultural Activities
  3. EU Election Result 2024: Giorgia Meloni Emerges As Kingmaker; Far-Right Make Huge Gains
  4. San Francisco's First 'Free Food Market' Lets Shoppers Walk Out Without Paying
  5. Indian Man Killed In Canada In Suspected Targeted Killing, Police Arrest 4 Suspects
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam's Men Super 8 Qualification Scenarios Explained
  2. J&K: 9 Killed, 33 Injured As Bus Carrying Pilgrims Falls In Gorge After Suspected Terror Attack In Reasi District; PM Modi, Prez Murmu React
  3. Jammu Kashmir: Terror Strike On Pilgrim Bus In Reasi Leaves 9 Dead, 33 Injured; Nation Condemns 'Dastardly Act'
  4. NDA Government 2024 Formation LIVE: Modi Signs First File Of 3.0 Govt; Cabinet Portfolios To Be Revealed Soon
  5. New Kids On The Block: The Emergence Of Young Leaders This Election
  6. IND Vs PAK, T20 WC 2024: India Beat Pakistan By Six Runs In New York - In Pics
  7. Today's Sports News Live: Bangladesh Take On South Africa In ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  8. Andhra Pradesh: TDP Supremo Naidu To Take Oath On June 12 As CM For 3rd Time