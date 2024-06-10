Led by the indomitable Jasprit Bumrah,India defeated Pakistan with a superb bowling display with a crushing six-run victory in the Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday. (Scorecard | As It Happened | Full Coverage)
Pakistan had earlier won the toss and put the Men In Blue into bat. Pacers, spinners were all over the Indian team as they bowled them out for 119 in 19 overs.
In reply, Pakistan's batting repeated the same as the lower-order capitulated as they fell short of the Indian target by six runs and in the end, handing Rohit Sharma's men, a much-needed victory.
In the wake of this demoralising defeat, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has come down heavily on the team management and said the Babar Azam-led side requires "major surgery".
"I thought the team required minor surgery to start winning matches but now it appears that we have to go for major surgery," Naqvi was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media in New York.
Naqvi also felt that it is time to start looking at players who are sitting outside the team for sometime now.
"It is very disappointing the way we lost to the USA and now this loss to India. We need to now start looking at players beyond those in the team right now," he said.
Naqvi, who took over as chairman in January and later also became the interior minister in the government, made it clear that the PCB had done everything to facilitate the players.
"Why the team is not performing is something everyone is asking. The World Cup is still on. But obviously we will sit down and take a look at everything.
What Next For Pakistan?
He said, "Obviously we have to win the last two matches," he replied. "We will sit and discuss our mistakes, but we are looking forward to the next two matches."
Pakistan's Super Eight chances now rests on winning big against Canada and Ireland, besides hoping that USA lose to India and Ireland.
Even in that scenario both the teams will end on four points each and it will come down to the net run rate.
(With PTI inputs)