IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: Bumrah Shines Bright As India Steal 6-Run Victory

Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah gave a spirited performance creating a record of lowest target successfully defended by the Men In Blue in T20Is

Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for 14 runs Photo: AP/Adam Hunger
India stole victory from the jaws of defeat and defended 120 to beat Pakistan by six runs on Sunday in match 16 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. (Scorecard  | As It Happened)

Indian bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah gave a spirited performance creating a record of lowest target successfully defended by the Men In Blue in T20Is.

Jasprit Bumrah was the hero with his three wicket haul where he dismissed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed. His spell earned India their second consecutive win in the tournament and the pace spearhead himself got back-to-back Player Of The Match trophies.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah could be the key to India's campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup.
IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: 'Kohli, Bumrah' Can Claim Victory For India, Says Fawad Alam

BY PTI

Despite losing a few wickets, Pakistan were cruising along nicely with Mohammad Rizwan playing the anchor. Chasing 120, Pakistan needed 40 runs in 36 balls at the 14-over mark with seven wickets in hand and Rizwan on crease.

Rohit brought Bumrah into the attack who clean bowled Rizwan on the very first ball of the 15th over. He gave just three runs from the 15th and with Rizwan gone, the pressure started piling up on Pakistan.

Mohammed Siraj's nine-run 18th over had reduced the equation to 21 from 12 balls. Rohit again trusted Bumrah and the pacer did what he does best. Three runs and the wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed in the penultiamte over killed the game. If their was life in it, it was sucked by Arshdeep Singh who gave just two runs off the first three balls of the final over and picked up the wicket of Imad Wasim.

Jasprit Bumrah
T20 World Cup: Ricky Ponting Backs Bumrah, Head To Come Good In West Indies And USA

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, India was put into bat by Babar Azam who won the toss.

Opening duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed early but Rishabh Pant kept India in command. At the 11-over mark, India were 89/3 looking set to get a big total. However, things changed dramatically.

India lost the last seven wickets for just 30 runs and was bowled out for 119 in 19 overs. Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked three wickets apiece playing major role in India's batting collapse.

Group A Standings

The win takes India on the top of Group A where they are tied on four points with USA. India's superior run rate keeps them ahead of the co-hosts. Canada are third with two points in two games while Pakistan and Ireland are fourth and fifth respectively with no wins in two matches.

Pakistan play Canada on June 11 and then Ireland on June 16. The Babar Azam-led side will have to win both of their games to keep alive their chances of advancing to the next round. Even if they win their remaining games, they will have to hope for other results going their way.

