International

Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash

Malawi: The country's Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others have been killed in a plane crash, the authorities confirmed.

AP
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima | Photo: AP
info_icon

Malawia's President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday confirmed there had been no survivors when a plane carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine others crashed into a forest.
Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima - AFP
Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others

BY Danita Yadav

"The plane has been found and I am deeply saddened and sorry to inform you all, it has turned out to be a terrible tragedy," Chakwera was quoted by AFP as having said.

Earlier, the country’s military plane carrying its Vice President Chilima, 51, and nine others disappeared on Monday, after it failed to land in the northern city of Mzuzu due to bad weather and was told to return to the capital, Lilongwe.

The searches were launched inside forests of Mzuzu today morning.

The report quoting a government spokesperson said, "When the plane went missing, we managed to locate the last tower at which the phones had transmitted, that is why we are concentrating our efforts on that area.”

Another official the above report quoted said other countries, including Malawi's neighbours, were aiding the effort, with support including helicopters and drones.

The US Embassy in Lilongwe said it was working with the government to "offer all available assistance" including the use of a C-12 military aircraft.

"We join President Chakwera in his prayers for the well-being of all those on board," the US embassy said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash
  2. Monsoon Arrives In Gujarat Four Days Early This Year
  3. Sangli Man Booked For Duping Investors Of Rs 90.5 Lakh In Cryptocurrency Fraud
  4. Oxford University To Return Stolen 500-Year-Old Bronze Idol To India
  5. Delhi: Massive Electricity Outage After Fire Erupts At Power Grid In Uttar Pradesh
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Good Half' Trailer Review: Nick Jonas Deals With Grief And Healing In This Poignant Drama
  2. Anurag Kashyap Reacts To Abhay Deol's Accusations About Glorifying The Protagonist Of 'Dev D'
  3. Taylor Swift Will Not Be Starring In MCU's 'Deadpool And Wolverine'? Here's What We Know
  4. From Trekking To Scuba Diving, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Share Highlights From Their Fun-Filled Fiji Vacation
  5. Anurag Kashyap Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Supports 'Animal' Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sports News
  1. Football Transfer: Colombia's Luis Diaz 'Happy' At Liverpool Amidst Speculation Over Future
  2. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  3. Former Liverpool, Chelsea Forward Fernando Torres Named As New Atletico Madrid B Team Head Coach
  4. India Vs United States, T20 World Cup Match 25 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. BWF Rankings: Satwik, Chirag Lose No.1 Spot; Slip To Third In Latest List
World News
  1. Active Iceland Volcano In Stunning Pictures
  2. Malawi Vice President Saulos Chilima, 9 Others Die In Plane Crash
  3. Competitors, Some In Barbie Costumes, Arrive For Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival
  4. Italy Set To Host 50th G7 Summit On June 13; PM Modi, Saudi's MBS And More To Attend | Details
  5. Elon Musk Criticises Apple-Open AI Deal, Shares Iconic Indian Meme
Latest Stories
  1. 'Kota Factory 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar And Tillotama Shome Unite To Reinvigorate Students For The Biggest Exam
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Indian Rifle And Pistol Shooting Squad Announced - Check Full List
  3. Kannada Actor Darshan Detained For Alleged Involvement In Murder Case
  4. Multi-Drug Resistant 'Superbug' On Space Station Sparks Health Concerns For Sunita Williams, Other Astronauts
  5. Meena Kumari's Stepson Slams Sharmin Segal For Comparing Her Performance In 'Heeramandi' With 'Pakeezah'
  6. International Sports News Today LIVE: India Take On Qatar In FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier
  7. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  8. Breaking News LIVE, June 11 Updates: Major Power Outage In Delhi Due To Fire At Power Grid; Malawi VP Dead In Plane Crash