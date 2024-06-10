BJP's Amit Malviya Sues RSS Member In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Over 'False' Sexual Exploitation Charges

She added: "We only hope that the Prime Minister will learn some lessons from the 63 seats he has lost. He will learn humility and he will learn that he cannot consistently stand with people who exploit women. We hope that the new Minister of Women and Child Development is not going to be a mute bystander to women’s plight. We hope that NCW will find their voice, conscience, and morality and take suo-moto cognisance of this matter."

