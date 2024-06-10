National

BJP's Amit Malviya Sues RSS Member In Rs 10 Cr Defamation Case Over 'False' Sexual Exploitation Charges

In a legal notice, Malviya has reportedly sought the removal of RSS member Santanu Sinha for a "false, and derogatory" post from the social media.

X/@amitmalviya
Amit Malviya is BJP’s national social media and IT head Photo: X/@amitmalviya
Days after an RSS member levelled allegations of sexual exploitation against him, Bharatiya Janata Party IT Cell chief Amit Malviya sued the former for Rs 10 crore over defamation. In a legal notice, Malviya has reportedly sought the removal of RSS member Santanu Sinha for "false, and derogatory" post from the social media.

"The nature of allegations are extremely offensive in as much as, they falsely allege sexual misconduct purportedly committed by my client. The same is fatally injurious to the dignity and reputation of my client who, by virtue of his professional profile, is a public figure," the notice read.

In a social media post, Santanu Sinha had accused Malviya of sexually harassing women while he was staying in West Bengal.

Congress jumped into the issue and on Monday sought BJP's immediate action against Malviya. Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, "An RSS member, Santanu Sinha, related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha, has said that the BJP IT Cell head, Amit Malviya, is indulged in nefarious activities."

"He indulges in the sexual exploitation of women. Not just in 5-star hotels but in BJP offices in West Bengal," Shrinate added.

"We demand one thing from the BJP: justice for women. Less than 24 hours after PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony, grave allegations of sexual exploitation have emerged against a prominent BJP figure, the chief of its IT cell," she said.

She added: "We only hope that the Prime Minister will learn some lessons from the 63 seats he has lost. He will learn humility and he will learn that he cannot consistently stand with people who exploit women. We hope that the new Minister of Women and Child Development is not going to be a mute bystander to women’s plight. We hope that NCW will find their voice, conscience, and morality and take suo-moto cognisance of this matter."

