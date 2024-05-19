Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: 5th Phase Voting Tomorrow, 48 Hour Silence Period Continues

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voters In 49 Seats Spread Over 8 States And UTs To Vote Tomorrow
Voters in 49 seats spread over eight states and Union Territories will decide the destiny of 695 candidates in the fifth round, which is set on May 20.
Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7) are the states taking part in this phase.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Campaign Schedule Today
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Lok Sabha election rally at Maubhandar in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on May 19.
-After this, he will also campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West bengal's Purulia today.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Inducements Worth Rs 8,889 Crore Seized
Authorities have seized cash, drugs and other inducements worth Rs 8,889 crore that were aimed to influence voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission said on Saturday.
At 45 per cent, drugs formed the biggest chunk of the total seizures. Narcotics worth around Rs 3,959 crore were seized, it said.
Drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and cash influence elections in varying degrees, some flowing directly as inducements while others through reduced levels of circulation of money, the poll authority said.
-PTI
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Jail Bharo' After Bibhav Kumar's Arrest
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".
The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha,and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party's parliamentarian Swati Maliwal.
"You think that you will crush the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its leaders in jail, the AAP is not going to be crushed like this. You try it once and see." Kejriwal said the AAP is an idea that has struck a chord with people across the country.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: A BJP VS INDIA Bloc Fight
Attempting to take on the BJP are several parties, a couple of which have united under a bloc they have named 'INDIA' - The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.
'INDIA' bloc is a multi-party political alliance of 41 parties, led by India's largest opposition party the Indian National Congress.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 5 Voting Tomorrow
-The first four phases of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 have concluded, and the country is preparing for the fifth voting phase on May 20.
-Voting occurred in the previous rounds on April 19, 26, May 7, and 13, with the final phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1.
-Phase five will encompass 49 constituencies across 5 states and Union territories. The votes will be counted on June 4.
