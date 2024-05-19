Elections

Lok Sabha Election LIVE Updates: 5th Phase Voting Tomorrow, 48 Hour Silence Period Continues

With only one day left until the 5th phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections, the non-campaign or 'silence' period continues across 49 parliamentary constituencies spanning six states and two Union territories. PM Modi will address election rally at Maubhandar in Jharkhand today. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal along with other party leaders would go to the BJP headquarters in connection Bibhav Kumar's arrest in Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case.

O
Outlook Web Desk
19 May 2024
19 May 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Voters In 49 Seats Spread Over 8 States And UTs To Vote Tomorrow 

Voters in 49 seats spread over eight states and Union Territories will decide the destiny of 695 candidates in the fifth round, which is set on May 20.

Bihar (5), Jammu and Kashmir (1), Jharkhand (3), Ladakh (1), Maharashtra (13), Odisha (5), Uttar Pradesh (14), and West Bengal (7) are the states taking part in this phase.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Campaign Schedule Today

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a Lok Sabha election rally at Maubhandar in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum on May 19. 

-After this, he will also campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West bengal's Purulia today. 

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Inducements Worth Rs 8,889 Crore Seized

Authorities have seized cash, drugs and other inducements worth Rs 8,889 crore that were aimed to influence voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission said on Saturday.

At 45 per cent, drugs formed the biggest chunk of the total seizures. Narcotics worth around Rs 3,959 crore were seized, it said.

Drugs, liquor, precious metals, freebies and cash influence elections in varying degrees, some flowing directly as inducements while others through reduced levels of circulation of money, the poll authority said.

-PTI

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Announces 'Jail Bharo' After Bibhav Kumar's Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that he and other AAP leaders would go to the BJP headquarters on May 19 "so that the prime minister can send anyone he wishes to jail".

The BJP is saying they will send AAP MP Raghav Chadha,and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj to jail too, he claimed at a press briefing hours after his aide Bibhav Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on his party's parliamentarian Swati Maliwal. 

"You think that you will crush the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its leaders in jail, the AAP is not going to be crushed like this. You try it once and see." Kejriwal said the AAP is an idea that has struck a chord with people across the country.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: A BJP VS INDIA Bloc Fight

The main parties contesting in the Lok Sabha elections are, needless to say, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) currently in power at the Centre.

Attempting to take on the BJP are several parties, a couple of which have united under a bloc they have named 'INDIA' - The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

'INDIA' bloc is a multi-party political alliance of 41 parties, led by India's largest opposition party the Indian National Congress.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: Phase 5 Voting Tomorrow

-The first four phases of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 have concluded, and the country is preparing for the fifth voting phase on May 20. 

-Voting occurred in the previous rounds on April 19, 26, May 7, and 13, with the final phases scheduled for May 25 and June 1. 

-Phase five will encompass 49 constituencies across 5 states and Union territories. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Welcome To Our Live Blog

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest updates and developments about elections on 19 May 2024. Stay with us!

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 5-Day Police Custody
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: 1 Killed, 2 Injured In Two Simultaneous Terrorist Attacks In Shopian, Anantnag
  3. Telugu TV Actor Dies By 'Suicide', Days After Co-Star's Death
  4. Two Women Killed, 11 Injured After Van Overturns In MP's Shajapur
  5. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
Entertainment News
  1. On Ruskin Bond's 90th Birthday, Gear Up To Witness His Classics Like Never Before With These Audiobooks
  2. Entrepreneur Diipa Khosla Impresses With Her Futuristic Look As She Attends Cannes For The 7th Time
  3. Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Makes Heads Turn In Orange For Her Second Appearance At Women In Cinema Gala
  4. ‘Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion’: Cher, Pink, Donna Mills Make The LA Premiere A Night To Remember For The Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
  5. Why Kartik Aaryan Was Initially Sceptical About 'Chandu Champion': 'It Demanded A Lot'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Oleksandr Usyk Defeats Tyson Fury To Become Boxing's Undisputed Champion
  2. IRE Vs NED, 2nd T20I, Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Qualifying: Oscar Piastri Remains Optimistic Despite Grid Penalty
  4. Luton Town Vs Fulham, Premier League 2023-24, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Faf Du Plessis Dedicates Player Of The Match To Pacer Yash Dayal
World News
  1. Americans Need 67 Minutes Outside Daily For Optimal Wellbeing, New Study Reveals
  2. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  3. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  4. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  5. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup