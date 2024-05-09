Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Where Are The Women?

An election official is putting ink on the finger of a woman who is casting her vote at a polling station during the third phase of the Indian General Elections in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, India, on May 7, 2024 Kabir Jhangiani/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An election official is putting ink on the finger of a woman who is casting her vote at a polling station during the third phase of the Indian General Elections in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh, India, on May 7, 2024 Kabir Jhangiani/NurPhoto via Getty Images