Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase Two: Turnout Dips Across Kerala, UP, Bihar; 50% Of Bengaluru Voters Give Polls A Miss

Bengaluru: Although the 14 constituencies of Karnataka that went for voting recorded a turnout of over 69 per cent, slightly above 2019, nearly half of the voters in the capital city Bengaluru did not turn up for voting. The approximate voter turnout in three urban constituencies in the city: Bangalore Central was 52.81 per cent, Bangalore North - 54.42 per cent and Bangalore South - 53.15 per cent.