Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase Two: Turnout Dips Across Kerala, UP, Bihar; 50% Of Bengaluru Voters Give Polls A Miss

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded on Friday with 88 parliamentary constituencies recording an approximate voter turnout of 60.96 per cent as of 7 PM, a considerable dip in comparison to phase two of 2019 elections. It is also a decrease from the 65 per cent turnout recorded in first phase of elections held last week.
While many braved extreme weather conditions to cast their vote, the voter turnout in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Kerala saw a considerable drop from 2019. The overall voter turnout in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections of 2019 held in 95 constituencies across 13 states, was much higher at 67.6 per cent.
With the end of phase two of elections, Outlook analyses voter trends, mapping how voter activity has changed since the previous 2019 polls.
States, cities that have seen decline in voter turnout
Kerala: All 20 Lok Sabha seats of Kerala went for polling on Friday. The state recorded a voter turnout of 70.21 per cent, down from 78 per cent in 2019. PTI reported that at least eight persons died in the state of possible heat stroke or other heat-related issues, amidst polling, in various constituencies, including Palakkad, Alappuzha and Malappuram.
Uttar Pradesh: Eight constituencies of Uttar Pradesh that went for polling in the second phase, recorded a voter turnout of 54.85 per cent, a decrease from 62 per cent in 2019. Mathura and Ghaziabad, saw a dip of about 12 per cent and six per cent respectively, in voter turnout compared to 2019.
In fact, of all the states that went to polls in the second phase, UP recorded the lowest voter turnout.
Bengaluru: Although the 14 constituencies of Karnataka that went for voting recorded a turnout of over 69 per cent, slightly above 2019, nearly half of the voters in the capital city Bengaluru did not turn up for voting. The approximate voter turnout in three urban constituencies in the city: Bangalore Central was 52.81 per cent, Bangalore North - 54.42 per cent and Bangalore South - 53.15 per cent.
These numbers were nearly on par with the voter turnout in 2019. The same story of voter apathy has carried on since the previous elections. However, Karnataka saw the least drop in voter turnout in the second phase in comparison with other states.
Madhya Pradesh: The six constituencies that went to polling in MP recorded a voter turnout of 58.29 per cent, as opposed to 67.6 per cent last time. This was the state that recorded the most drop in voter turnout in the second phase as compared to 2019.
Bihar: The state saw the second lowest voter turnout. The five Lok Sabha constituencies that went to polls recorded a 57.81 per cent voter, as opposed 62.9 per cent in 2019.
Apart from these states, Maharashtra and West Bengal too saw a dip in voter turnout.
The exception
Northeastern states of Tripura (79.66 per cent) and Manipur (78.78 per cent) recorded the highest voter turnout out of all the other states that went to polling in the second phase on Friday. However, even among these states, the turnout was marginally lower compared to 2019 elections.
Banjarumale, an interior hamlet in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, recorded 100 per cent turnout. This hamlet, which is inhabited by forest dwellers, tribal farmers and collectors of minor forest waste, has 111 voters and each one of them turned up at the only polling booth, completing voting two hours before polling ended at 6pm.