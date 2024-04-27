National

Karnataka Farmers: Lok Sabha Elections 2024 & Water Crisis

Some of the main issues that will dominate the politics of South Karnataka this elections are those of the farmers. They form a crucial demographic for all political parties vying for power. Currently, farmers in Karnataka are staring at a severe water crisis. There is also a palpable anger among them with regards to the Cauvery water dispute. The farmers allege that the state government has released Cauvery water from the KRS dam to Tamil Nadu even though farmers in Karnataka are in a dire situation themselves.