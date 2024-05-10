Lok Sabha Polls LIVE: Congress Files Complaint Against Modi For Using Kid In Campaign

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Important Voting Days
The schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16. The voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 is taking place in seven phases and started on April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
Voting for Phase 1 took place on April 19, second phase on April 26 and third phase on May 7. Polling for Phase 4 to Phase 7 will take place on: May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Phase 1/April 19 - 21 states/UTs - 102 constituencies
Phase 2/April 26 - 13 states/UTs - 88 constituencies
Phase 3/May 7 - 12 states/UTs - 12 constituencies
Phase 4/May 13 - 10 states/UTs - 96 constituencies
Phase 5/May 20 - 8 states/UTs - 49 constituencies
Phase 6/May 25 - 7 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Phase 7/June 1 - 8 states/UTs - 57 constituencies
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Files Complaint Against Modi For Using Kid In Campaign
The Congress has filed a complaint against PM Modi with the Election Commission of India(ECI) alleging that he violated the poll code by using a child during the election campaign.
Modi, while going from Mamnoor airstrip to Warangal public meeting on May 6, stopped his vehicle at Laxmipuram after seeing a child with her mother inside the gate of her house.
"He opened his car door and called the mother and carried the child in his arms and played with the child for a few moments," senior Congress leader G Niranjan said in his complaint to the ECI, as reported by The Times Of India.
He pointed out that parties have been explicitly directed by the ECI not to engage children in any form of election campaign.
Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Welcome To Our Live Blog
Welcome to our live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest updates and developments about elections on 10 May 2024. Stay with us!